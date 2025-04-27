Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1 marks the return of the beloved duo from Gaul in an animated series format. It is a televised adaptation of the French comic series created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. It is specifically based on the 1964 comic of the franchise titled Le Combat des Chefs (The Battle of the Chieftains), which was released in 1964.

Releasing on April 30, 2025 on Netflix, the show is set in 50 BC and follows the story of Asterix and Obelix as they save their village from the Romans. From an amnesiac druid to the conquest planning by dictator Julius Caesar, Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1 promises a comical, adventurous story to the viewers.

When is Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1 releasing?

The 'plucky Gauls' in a still from Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1 is set to premiere on April 30, 2025. The 'plucky Gauls' make an exciting comeback with the upcoming series, which will be exclusively available on Netflix.

Viewers can subscribe to the streaming platform, with a variety of subscription plans to choose from. A Standard with Ads plan comes at $7.99 per month, allowing limited access to content and use of two devices for Full HD quality streaming.

A similar Standard (ad-free) plan can be purchased at $17.99 with access to all content on Netflix. For the best viewing experience, a premium plan of $24.99 can be selected, which offers 4K Ultra HD quality content that can be streamed on four devices.

Exploring the plot of Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1

Fierce battles and combats between the famous duo and the Romans will feature in the series (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

In Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1, the titular duo manages to hold great strength against the Romans as the latter attempts to capture their village. Impatience and agitation take over the Roman dictator Julius Caesar as he is unable to bring Asterix and Obelix's village under his flag.

One of his officials, Metadata, proposes the idea of holding the 'Big Fight' for a pompous capture of the area. This fight happens between two Gallic chiefs, the winner becoming the chief of both the regions at the end.

Apart from the Big Fight, problems arise when the druid Getafix loses his memory and the recipe to concoct the magic potion— the one which has saved the village so far. With each episode, the series will delve into the hilarious course of action that follows as the protagonists try to protect their village from Caesar's conquest.

Cast and crew of Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1

Alain Chabat at Series Mania Festival 2025 - Day Three (Image via Getty)

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight is an animated series created by the French filmmaker and actor Alain Chabat. His connection with this franchise goes back to 2002 when he wrote and directed the film, Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra. Fabrice Joubert has joined him as the co-creator of the upcoming series. Joubert is known for his works such as Despicable Me 1 and 2, The Lorax, That Christmas, and more.

The voice artist behind Asterix is Alain Chabat. Meanwhile, Obelix is voiced by Gilles Lellouche, Metadata by Anaïs Demoustier, and Caesar by Laurent Lafitte.

Watch Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1 on Netflix.

