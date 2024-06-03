Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases Penelope's secret was much more than everyone imagined

On June 3, 2024, Netflix released the trailer for Bridgerton season 3 part 2, and from the trailer, it could be seen that the tensions are high. While fans of Bridgerton have been awaiting the second part of Bridgerton season 3, pressure builds for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as it is becoming difficult to withhold her secret from her lover.

As seen in the trailer, the charming voice of Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) announces the upcoming marriage between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The news of their engagement has enthralled the Bridgerton family, however, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) does not take kindly to the news, as she is aware of Penelope's most well-kept secret.

While the audiences know that Penelope Featherington is the town's most famous gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown; the royalty or the Bridgertons are unaware of the fact. In the trailer, Eloise could be seen threatening Penelope to confess her truth to Collin, or she would do it herself. It remains to be seen whether Penelope tells Colin about her deepest secret before their marriage.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is poised to be a "Surprise" as Penelope's secret hangs by a thread

Bridgerton season 3 part 1, saw a beautiful romance cement between Penelope and Colin, with part 1 ending with Colin proposing to Penelope Featherington. Bridgerton season 3 part 2 resumes exactly where the first part left off, with the couple announcing their engagement to the Bridgerton's, however, Penelope's happiness comes crashing down.

The trailer follows how Eloise finds it difficult to accept the news that her brother and former best friend are getting married. Eloise discovered Penelope's secret at the end of season 2 and since then the duo have been at odds with each other. Upon receiving the news of the upcoming marriage, Eloise questions Penelope whether her brother Colin knows about her major Whistledown secret. She even goes so far as to threaten to reveal the truth to Colin if Penelope declines to do so on her own.

In the trailer, Eloise is seen saying:

“Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you,”

However, Penelope very strongly reverts:

“Colin cannot discover my secret. Whistledown is power.”

The trailer suggests that Penelope's secret might affect the relationship between her and Colin as their marriage comes closer. Julie Andrews' voiceover in the trailer also states,

"While most seasons of our Marriage Mart follow a pattern, this season is surely a surprise."

The new trailer also teases palpable tension between the couple as Penelope is seen saying that she can take care of herself, prompting her future husband to wonder what good he is to her.

Penelope Featherington is a strong-willed girl who holds major influence over the noble families in the series through her gossip column. However, she also loves Colin, and their love blossoms beautifully in the first part of the season. It is to be seen how Penelope manages to keep her secret from Colin who is also shown growing suspicious of Penelope as he catches her with ink marks all over her arms.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix, on July 13, 2024.