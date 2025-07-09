"Can't wait to see him nail one more role" — Fans thrilled as Park Ji-hoon confirmed to star in webtoon-based military comedy 'Kitchen Soldier' 

On July 7, 2025, Park Ji-hoon's agency, YY Entertainment, announced via its official X account that TVING has confirmed the cast for its 2026 original drama Kitchen Soldier, a webtoon-based military comedy starring the actor.

Ad

It tells the story of Kang Sung-jae, who Park Ji-hoon will portray. Sung-jae is a man in his mid-twenties from a struggling household who enlists in the army and gains esteem through his culinary expertise in the base kitchen. Admirers are keen to see the 26-year-old actor take on another fresh part.

"Can't wait to see him nail one more role 😊😊😊," an X user commented.

nini @hooniebytes LINK Can't wait to see him nail one more role 😊😊😊

Ad

Trending

Fans are already sending their congratulations, offering their support.

"Congratulations jihoon! looking forward to watching next year~ 👨🏻‍🍳🤍," a fan remarked.

"Congrats my jihoon✨ can't for the next drama🥹🫶🏻," a user mentioned.

"A young man living earnestly through tough family circumstances and shows off his fresh charms as a kitchen soldier through challenges to level-up. Please show lots of interest and love to Actor Jihoon 🫶," a person shared.

Ad

Many are referencing his role as a military cook, with comments like he's going to "cook and serve" and dubbing him "Cookhoon."

"And finally confirmation 🫶🏾 he is gonna cook like (literally)🧑‍🍳😆," a netizen said.

"Idk what being a kitchen solider entails but one thing about park jihoon, he’s going to cook and serve by any means necessary," a viewer noted.

Ad

"Cookhoon confirmed! 👨‍🍳 can't wait to watch him own the role as usual!," another fan added.

More about Park Ji-hoon's drama, Kitchen Soldier

Expand Tweet

Ad

In early February 2025, K-media OSEN notified that actor Park Ji-hoon was in discussions to star in the forthcoming drama Kitchen Soldier. Park had received an offer to play the lead role, with his agency YY Entertainment confirming that:

"It is one of the works we are currently reviewing."

Alongside Park, the other star-studded cast includes Yoon Kyung-ho, Han Dong-hee, and Lee Hong-nae. Han Dong-hee has been cast as Lieutenant Cho Ye-rin. Yoon Kyung-ho will act as Sergeant Park Jae-young, stationed in the 4th Division alongside Kang.

Ad

Lee Hong-nae will appear as Sergeant Yoon Dong-hyun, the principal cook on base. However, the drama is being produced by Studio Dragon and Studio N. The direction will be handled by Cho Nam-hyung, known for Tale of the Nine Tailed, while Choi Ryong, writer of The Chairman is Level 9, is in charge of the script. There is currently no confirmed premiere date for the drama.

Park Ji-hoon is also set to star in The Man Who Lives with the King. In the Korean historical film, he portrays the dethroned King Danjong, who is exiled to a remote village.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More