Cobra Kai season 6 first teaser gives a glimpse at impending ultimatum 

Cobra Kai is entering its final season after following up on the success of the popular original Karate Kid film series. Netflix teased an announcement trailer today, much to the excitement of fans awaiting the beloved show's final season, and hinted at an impending ultimatum for the series.

Netflix originally announced the sixth season of Cobra Kai back in January 2023. The season premiere was delayed due to last year's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. However, the latest teaser announced that the final season will be split into three action-packed parts.

As per the latest teaser, Cobra Kai season 6 will have 15 episodes split into three parts containing five episodes each. The first part will premiere on July 18, 2024, followed by the second part set to premiere on November 28, 2024. The streaming service has not announced a specific date for the premiere of the grand finale, although they mentioned that it will be released in 2025.

As per the teaser, the final season will witness students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang prepare to face their greatest challenge yet — the Sekai Taikai (the world championship of karate).

What will Cobra Kai season 6 be about?

Season 6 will be the final season of the famous series, which continued after the events of the original Karate Kid series. Fans are excited to see the return of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as they mentor a new generation of karate students.

The final season will witness the students of Miyagi-Do dojo and Eagle Fang dojo embark on their toughest challenge yet. The students prepare to take part in the karate world championship known as the Sekai Taikai. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's students will have to take all that they have learned throughout the five seasons to achieve glory in the karate world championship.

In the finale of season 5, Cobra Kai was eliminated from the valley, posing a challenge for the students who wish to take part in the Sekai Taikai. Old enemies will resurface in the final season as Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Krove) returns after faking his death and escaping from prison.

The new season will also see Johnny take on new challenges as he has a child on the way with Carmen (Vanessa Rubio). Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) will return after helping with the fight against Silver, and he seems to take a more active part in teaching the teenagers in the Valley. He also gets to live with the LaRusso family and spar with Johnny and his former adversary, Daniel.

The final season of Cobra Kai has all the makings to be grand as promised by the producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Along with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the sixth season will also see Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien reprise their roles.

Stay tuned for the first part of Cobra Kai season 6 scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 18, 2024.