5 best Cobra Kai episodes (according to IMDb) to rewatch before anticipated season 6

Cobra Kai is a popular Netflix series that follows up on the iconic original Karate Kid film universe. It shifts focus to Johny Lawrence and portrays events from his perspective. It built up on the success of the Karate Kid film and television series ultimately garnering acclaim as a standalone series.

Cobra Kai is wrapping up with its final season which is expected to be released in late 2024. Season 6 will see tensions rise between the Cobra Kai dojo and Miyagi-do. Previous seasons of the series saw the return of previous film characters like Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith, and others.

With the season finale set to arrive on Netflix later this year, here is a look back at some of the most memorable episodes from the series over the years.

5 Best Cobra Kai Episodes - Ranked (according to IMDb)

5) Mercy - Season 1, Episode 10 (9.1)

The first season finale of Cobra Kai, this episode set the tone for another season of the series. Mercy follows the All-Valley karate tournament and the scenes induce nostalgia for viewers by drawing parallels to the tournament in the original Karate Kid. Rated 9.1 by viewers, this remains one of the best episodes throughout the series to date.

4) The Rise - Season 4, Episode 10 (9.3)

Another season finale makes it to the list and with good reason. All major conflicts in season 4 are settled on the mat during the All-Valley Tournament. The episode sees Miguel leave the arena after a match while Eli defeats Robby. When Tory and Sam eventually have their chance on the mat, Sam is taken aback by Tory's victory over her. The exciting part about the episode is that all four fighters blend different styles rather than sticking to the dojo teachings.

3) No Mercy - Season 2, Episode 10 (9.3)

This episode saw an intense brawl between members of Cobra Kai Miyagi-Do as fan-favorite characters got in with each other in a superbly choreographed sequence.

The finale of season 2 also ended with a major twist as Robby kicked Miguel off a railing which ended up potentially paralyzing him. The speculation as to how things will turn out hooked fans to the next season of the series and even the characters in the show were visually appalled when they saw Miguel.

2) December 19, Season 3 Episode 10 (9.4)

The finale of Season 3 saw Johnny and Daniel’s students put their differences aside and come together with the agenda of taking down the Cobra Kai dojo. This saw Tory bringing the fight to LaRusso's house which led to an epic brawl between the teens.

The episode is rated one of the highest not only due to the action sequences but also because it saw a great development in the characters. The episode saw a reconciliation between Eli and Demetri. In the finale Sam confronts Tory and Miguel sees a great development as he overcomes his fears of being injured in a fight. The eventful episode ended with Johnny and Daniel going to fight Kreese and Robby which was a fan moment as it brought two former enemies together.

1) Head of the Snake - Season 5, Episode 10 (9.7)

The rivalry between members of Cobra Kai and Daniel LaRusso has been established throughout all the seasons of the series. The tipping point is reached in the season finale of Season 5 as Daniel is on a mission to stop the expansion of Cobra Kai once and for all.

The episode saw several rivalries playing out which developed between the teens over the years. Despite their differences Miguel, Robby, Eli, Demetri, Sam, and Tory unite to fight on the same side.

A huge fight breaks out between the students after a break-in at the Kai dojo and even see a team-up between Chozen, Johnny Lawrence, and Mike Barnes. The nostalgia runs high in this episode as there is a rematch between Daniel LaRusso and Terry Silver.

Cobra Kai Season 6 is slated for a release later this year while the other seasons are available for streaming currently on Netflix.