Cobra Kai Season 6 resumes production: Cast list and more details explored 

Fans around the world are excited about the upcoming release of Cobra Kai Season 6. Production starts in January. On January 20, 2023, Netflix confirmed that the final chapter of Cobra Kai will be released later this year.

The plot details are still a secret. Things are going to get heated between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do. John Kreese will also be a tough opponent in Season 6. According to Digital Spy, the upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes. The last episode will be longer than usual.

Get excited because Cobra Kai is wrapping up their incredible journey in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can't wait for the epic finale of the beloved series and be ready for an end that will give them the ultimate showdown.

Cobra Kai Season 6 filming locations and other production details

Cobra Kai Season 6 is mostly shot in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta is famous for its popular spaces and thriving film scene. The city sets the stage for epic karate showdowns in the series. Gripping character relationships make the series better.

Production started in January 2024 after a short break due to strikes. Filming has been going smoothly for the last season.

It has 10 episodes and maintains the show's great production quality and captivating storytelling.

Cobra Kai Season 6 will have 10 episodes (Image via Netflix)

Fans can look forward to seeing all the main cast members back. Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Martin Kove will be back in action.

As of now, not much is known about the plot. CBR says that there might be more surprises coming, including special guests. The production team is working diligently on the finale of Cobra Ka to ensure an epic and satisfying end to the series.

Cast members of Cobra Kai Season 6 and the characters they play

The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Image via Netflix)

In Cobra Kai Season 6, C.S. Lee will be joining the cast as Master Kim Sun-Yung. Fans can expect skills from all the actors in the last season. With their talents, audiences can look forward to mind-blowing performances and storytelling.

The rest of the returning cast are as follows:

Actor Character Ralph Macchio Daniel LaRusso William Zabka Johnny Lawrence Courtney Henggeler Amanda LaRusso Xolo Maridueña Miguel Diaz Tanner Buchanan Robby Keene Mary Mouser Samantha LaRusso Martin Kove John Kreese Dallas Dupree Young Kenny Payne Peyton List Tory Nichols Jacob Bertrand Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz Vanessa Rubio Carmen Diaz Griffin Santopietro Anthony LaRusso Nichole Brown Aisha Robinson

Cobra Kai Season 6 will explore the intricate dynamics between the characters. The series will delve deep into their relationships and the wild world of karate.

Cobra Kai Season 6 tentative release date

Right now, there's no set date for Season 6 to come out, but Netflix said that the last season will be out in 2024. They're planning to finish filming by the end of July this year, as per CBR.

Fans can expect Cobra Kai to come back in late 2024, maybe around December, but the premiere date isn't known yet. The new season will have 10 episodes and a longer runtime to get fans hooked.

Final thoughts

Cobra Kai premiered in 2018. (Image via Netflix)

Fans are getting ready for the showdown between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do. Filming is in progress, and the season is set to release in late 2024. The last chapter features intense karate fights for viewers.

Fans can stream all the old seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix.