Cobra Kai Season 6 release date announcement: When can fans expect the announcement for the last season?

Cobra Kai is the popular Netflix series that expanded on the Karate Kid universe and followed the story from Johny Lawrence's perspective. Building upon the success of The Karate Kid film series, the TV program succeeded in making a name for itself and garnering positive reviews from critics and viewers alike since its debut.

The Karate Kid movies rose to fame in the 1980s and the early 1990s. Numerous performers return to their previous film roles in the TV series. These include names like Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith, and others.

The sixth season of the show is expected to premiere sometime by the end of 2023, but no concrete date has been announced yet. It is also worth noting that Netflix confirmed that the sixth season will be the final season of the beloved series.

When can fans expect Cobra Kai Season 6? - Potential Release Date Explored

Netflix officially announced season six of Cobra Kai in January 2023 and stated that the series finale would be released by the end of 2023. As mentioned earlier, the streaming platform didn't confirm the date of the release. This can be attributed to the delays in production faced by the team due to the long-drawn SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The writers' strike ended in September 2023, and as of November 2023, the actors' strike has also tentatively reached a conclusion. This implies that production can continue for the upcoming season of the series although for the time being, the only option is to wait and watch when it comes to the release date.

The description for the announcement video for the sixth season of the series released by Netflix reads:

"Cobra Kai never dies! After five badass seasons, Cobra Kai Season 6 will be the final showdown. The epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga is coming soon to Netflix."

With John Kreese staging his own death and pulling off an incredible escape, Season 5 concluded on a surprising cliffhanger. Following a huge rumble at the end of the season, Silver has been imprisoned for his activities, and the rest of the crew seem to be leading normal lives.

It appears that Chozen is doing fine, despite the fact that he nearly died. How Season 6 will conclude the long Karate Kid saga remains to be seen.

More about Cobra Kai Season 6

The letter to fans from the creators of the show (image via Netflix Tudum)

Creators of the show Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg wrote an open letter to fans announcing the impending end of the program. They promised fans the "Biggest Season of Cobra Kai yet" in the letter.

"It is a celebration of all that's come, as well as all that's still left to be told," they said in the letter.

Season 6 will definitely see the return of William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso). It is also worth noting that without the two most important women in their lives, Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Courtney Henggeler (Amanda) who are currently expecting a child, they would be nothing.

Additionally, Yuji Okumoto (Chozen) and Martin Kove (John Kreese), two other Karate Kid returns, are included. Since Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) never gives up and currently has nothing to lose, it's possible that viewers haven't seen the last of him either.

Expect the sixth season of the series to premiere either at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024. Stay tuned for the latest updates and announcements on Cobra Kai Season 6.