Is Cobra Kai season 6 already filmed? Location, plot, and cast explored

Cobra Kai season 6 has been a hot topic among fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Karate Kid saga. Initially announced in August 2017 with a series order from YouTube, Cobra Kai later transitioned to Netflix, starting with its third season.

The recently premiered season 5, which debuted on September 9, 2022, explores Daniel and Johnny joining forces to confront the newly taken-over Cobra Kai following deceptive tactics during the All-Valley Karate Tournament in 2019.

While only the first episode of the final season has been filmed, in this article, we dive into the latest progress, returning cast members, and more of the highly anticipated Cobra Kai season 6.

Is Cobra Kai season 6 already filmed? Location explored

The production status of Cobra Kai season 6 has been a rollercoaster ride for fans. Actor Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, recently shared insights into the filming schedule. According to Maridueña, in a recent interview with Collider, season 6, episode 1, has been filmed.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike officially over, the cast and crew are gearing up to resume production, bringing relief to fans who can expect further episodes to unfold seamlessly. The rest of the season is expected to begin production in early 2024.

The blend of new and old locations has been a key strength of Cobra Kai, providing a visual link between the past and present productions. The season will be filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. Some other locations where Cobra Kai has been filmed include Los Angeles, Union City and Marietta in Georgia, Daisekirinzan, Mutabaru observatory, etc.

Cobra Kai season 6 cast and characters

One of the show's strengths lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate new characters with the beloved ones from the original Karate Kid films. We expect Cobra Kai season 6 to follow suit, with the core cast reprising their roles.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz are likely to lead the ensemble. Additionally, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Jacob Bertrand are anticipated to return, adding depth to the character dynamics.

The introduction of new characters is also on the horizon. Actor C.S. Lee joins the cast as Master Kim Sun-Yung, a character with ties to the past, offering intriguing possibilities for the storyline.

What is Cobra Kai season 6 about?

While specific plot details for Cobra Kai season 6 remain tightly guarded, the ending of season 5 provides some clues about the direction the narrative might take.

Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, faces the challenges of impending fatherhood, adding a new layer to his character. The revelation of John Kreese faking his death and breaking out of prison sets the stage for intense conflicts, particularly with Johnny and Daniel LaRusso.

The return of familiar faces and the introduction of Master Kim Sun-Yung suggest that Cobra Kai season 6 will explore the tensions within the martial arts community, testing the teachings of Mr. Miyagi like never before.

Cobra Kai: A recap

Cobra Kai serves as a continuation of the renowned Karate Kid franchise, featuring the return of Ralph Macchio and William Zabka to their iconic roles from the original film, now portrayed several years later.

The storyline unfolds three decades after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, centered on William Zabka's character, Johnny Lawrence, who decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo. Facing professional setbacks in Los Angeles, Johnny encounters Miguel Diaz (Xolo Mariduena), a neighbor experiencing bullying.

Reluctantly agreeing to train Miguel, Johnny inadvertently revitalizes the Cobra Kai Dojo, attracting a diverse group of outcasts. This revival, however, rekindles the long-standing rivalry between Johnny and Daniel, forming a central conflict in the series.

As filming resumes, fans can expect season 6 to delve into unresolved storylines, deepen character relationships, and provide a satisfying conclusion to the Cobra Kai saga. All 5 seasons of the series are available on Netflix.