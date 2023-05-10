Cobra Kai, The Crown, and 3 other Netflix shows ending in 2023

Many high-profile Netflix shows like Cobra Kai, The Crown, Never Have I Ever, The Umbrella Academy, and many more are reportedly coming to an end in 2023, which comes as bittersweet news to many fans. The said shows were top-rated and highly-rated Netflix ventures that have been loved globally, however, as the stories near their conclusion, the shows must come to a natural end.

All of these shows have stellar followings and critics' ratings across the platform, and they are ending at the height of their viewership, hence the sadness of fans all over the world is genuine. Especially for shows like The Crown and The Umbrella Academy, the news of the ending has created a ton of buzz across social media.

The Crown, Young Royals, and 3 other Netflix TV shows nearing their end in 2023

1) Cobra Kai

Popular Netflix TV show Cobra Kai is coming to an end in 2023. The creators announced in a statement via Netflix to media outlets back in January earlier this year that Cobra Kai will see its end with season 6:

“Reacquainting the world with ‘The Karate Kid’ universe has been our humble honor. Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.”

The series starts 34 years after the infamous 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Johnny Lawrence is an unsuccessful man who is going through alcoholism and depression. In an attempt to seek redemption, he opens up the original Cobra Kai dojo, however, by doing this, he becomes a rival of Daniel LaRusso from his past.

The Karate Kid spin-off of Netflix has been held in high esteem due to its 80s nostalgia, amazing acting from William Zabka and the other cast members, and some amazing karate scenes.

The character development of everyone throughout the show has definitely been its selling point. The show’s main theme of redemption is made successful through such great character development and definitely helps the audience to sympathize and connect with the characters even more.

2) The Crown

The Crown is probably one of the highest-rated Netflix shows of all time. The intricacy and the complexity of the hushed British royal family have been portrayed magnificently in The Crown over the last five seasons. However, as the showrunner Peter Morgan said to Deadline, the sixth season will be its final installment, which means that it will end this year:

"As we started to discuss the storylines for season 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

The Netflix show will feature Imelda Staunton as the monarch of England, and according to rumors, it will follow the Queen into the 2000s. Many have been wondering if a dramatization of the Harry and Meghan Markle debacle will be on the show. Back in February 2023, Helena Bonham Carter told Variety that she was worried the show is not a fictional dramatization anymore and it is slowly catching up to present reality:

“I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually. I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When ‘The Crown’ started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

The show has been praised for its meticulous attention to detail. This is also one of the reasons why it is one of the most expensive Netflix shows ever made. It stars seasoned actors, and the dramatization of the real narrative is done with sensibilities in mind. It is truly one of the finest Netflix dramas of all time.

3) Young Royals

This Swedish Netflix show has been ruling the hearts of young adults with an iron fist. The story follows a young queer member of the royal family Prince Wilhelm, who falls in love with another boy at his prestigious boarding school. The series navigates how he balances the challenges of being a royal and also being himself at the same time.

The co-creator of Young Royals, Lisa Ambjorn, took to Instagram to write:

"...one thing I did know in 2019 was how it all was gonna end. And now my friends, it's coming. This season is the last one. Let's start... [heart emoji]."

Recently there was an article by Out that pointed out that many queer TV shows on OTT platforms like I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, and Genera+ion only lasted for one season each. So, it is truly commendable for Netflix's Young Royals to last not only for three seasons but also find an ending on its own terms.

4) Never Have I Ever

One of the most popular Netflix teen shows, besides Young Royals, will come to an end with its upcoming season. The coming-of-age TV series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, will say goodbye with season 4.

Never Have I Ever follows Indian-American teenager Devi, who has to navigate high school and the status quo while she deals with her feelings for one of the hottest boys in her class, Paxton. The show has been praised highly for its impeccable acting from such young actors, for not succumbing to typical stereotypes, and for overall fun and witty storytelling that keeps the audience hooked.

The hit series has been able to maintain a light environment while also delving into a deeper and more serious storyline. It has over 338 million hours of watch time on Netflix and is one of the most beloved teen shows of all time from Netflix.

5) The Umbrella Academy

Netflix announced back in August 2022 that the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy would be its last one. Steve Blackman, the showrunner, told People magazine that:

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of 'The Umbrella Academy' will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The show follows Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who collects seven mysterious children born on the same day and trains them to save the world. The Netflix show has various awards and accolades, including six Emmy nominations. It has managed to garner a huge fanbase from its very first season and has everything the audience can hope for -- from drama to action, comedy, and even adrenaline-filled thrill. Its unique story and well-depicted characters have added more flavor to the show, which increases its popularity.

All of these shows are extremely popular among audiences as well as critics, but they are choosing to end their stories on their own terms at the height of their popularity. All of these shows are available on Netflix for audiences to enjoy before the final season takes over.

