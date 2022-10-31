The popular Swedish teen drama, Young Royals, is all set to return to Netflix with its second season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 12 am PT.

The series revolves around a young prince who tries to cope with the demands of his new, highly competitive boarding school whilst also dealing with matters of the heart.

The show features Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, among others, in major roles. The show is helmed by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter, and enjoys massive popularity among audiences.

On October 18, 2022, Netflix shared the official trailer for the show, which opens with students at Hillerska Boarding School returning after the new year holidays. It focuses on Wilhelm, who's struggling to get over Simon, as the aftermath of the leaked video continues to haunt them.

The romantic tension between the two lead characters dominates the trailer. It does offer a peek into the numerous pivotal events that'll unfold this season. However, it doesn't give away any crucial details that could potentially ruin the viewing experience.

The trailer ends on an uncertain note, with Simon and Wilhelm locked in an embrace, wondering:

''What will happen to us?''

Overall, the trailer maintains the romantic tone of the first season, and viewers can look forward to more drama in the upcoming installment as Simon and Wilhelm's relationship goes through a difficult phase. Along with the trailer, Netflix shared a brief description of the plot of the second season, which reads:

''Struggling to accept his newfound royal duties, Wilhelm fears his Crown Prince title will cost him everything he cares about.''

The first season ended on a devastating note after Wilhelm and Simon's se* tape was leaked by August. To make things worse, Wilhelm went on to deny that it was him in the leaked clip, which broke Simon's heart, causing a dent in their relationship.

Although in the end, Wilhelm expressed his love for Simon, he didn't reciprocate his feelings. The upcoming season will hopefully provide fans with a clear answer as to where Simon and Wilhelm's relationship is heading.

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg's chemistry is the highlight of Young Royals

Young Royals focuses on a young prince who falls in love with a boy in school. Here's the synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, but following his heart proves move challenging than anticipated.''

The series has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise directed towards the show's writing, storyline, casting, and performances by the actors.

Young Royals stars Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Wilhelm's lover, Simon Eriksson. Ryding and Rudberg's chemistry is one of the biggest highlights of the show and their relationship forms the core of the narrative.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Malte Gårdinger as August of Årnäs, Frida Argento as Sara Eriksson, and Nikita Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona, among many others.

Don't forget to catch the second season of Young Royals on Netflix on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

