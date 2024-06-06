Criminal Minds renewed for another season ahead of season 17 premiere

Criminal Minds has officially secured its future with an early renewal even before the premiere of its awaited Season 17 in a press release on Wednesday, June 05, 2024. Season 17 is all set to begin on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The first two episodes are going to be premiered on that day, and the rest every Thursday.

Available on Paramount+, the season continues to explore complex criminal psychologies and intricate personal stories within the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). The series originally aired in 2005 and has since maintained a robust following through its detailed portrayal of profiling and the investigation of serial crimes.

Criminal Minds renewed for another season after season 17

The announcement of the renewal came just a day before the two-episode premiere of season 17. This season, subtitled Evolution, marks the third season since the revival of the series on Paramount+, which serves as a continuation of the high-stakes storytelling that has defined Criminal Minds.

The plot of season 17 follows the BAU team as they unravel a conspiracy linked to a mysterious entity known as 'Gold Star'. The entity was used by the sinister Elias Voit to orchestrate crimes during the global pandemic, which adds a contemporary twist to the show’s traditional formula.

Criminal Minds Season 17 cast and their characters

Returning to the fold are the seasoned members of the BAU, including Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), among others. Each character brings a unique skill set and emotional depth to the team, which in turn makes their interactions and developments a core part of the series' appeal.

New and returning faces add to the dynamic plot, with Felicity Huffman joining as a guest star in a compelling role and Clark Gregg taking on the part of the new FBI director.

What is Criminal Minds about?

Criminal Minds is an intense crime drama about the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) which is made up of some of the top profilers. They get into the heads of criminals to figure out what they might do next, which in turn stops them before they can commit more crimes. The show pulls all the viewers into the tense and risky games the team plays, as they break down the psychology of criminals and follow the clues to catch them.

The series is set in Quantita, Virginia, where the BAU team deals with high-stakes situations to solve complicated cases involving serial killers and kidnappers. They have to go through all the clues carefully to build a profile of the criminal, who they refer to as the "unsub," short for unknown subject.

Each team member has their own area of expertise, whether it's psychology, forensics, computer tech, or fieldwork, and they all contribute in their own ways to solving the cases.

The series shows the personal challenges and relationships between the team members, which makes the show more than just solving crimes. It dives into how they handle the difficult parts of their job, and the emotional effects it has on them.

The anticipation for Season 17 of Criminal Minds is palpable. Catch the premiere with its two suspense-filled episodes on Thursday, June 6, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+.