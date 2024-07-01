DC's Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! drops first trailer, announces release date

On June 30, DC released a trailer for their upcoming adult animated series, Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! The series is a spin-off from the animated Harley Quinn series on Max.

Kite-Man (voiced by Matt Oberg) initially appeared as a supporting character in the popular Harley Quinn animated series. The supervillain was an outcast even in the world of supervillains, prompting the creators to pick up the exciting character for his spin-off series. The character of Kite Man is apt for an adult animated series as he was established as a lovable loser in Harley Quinn.

The trailer introduces Kite-Man as the ex-fiancé of Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) and features cameos from Bane (James Adomian), Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), and Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito). The series will focus on Kite-Man and his girlfriend, Golden Glider (Cathy Ang).

Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! is scheduled to premiere on Max on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

What is Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! about?

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming animated DC series is a spin-off of the animated series Harley Quinn. Kite-Man appeared in the original series as the love interest of Poison Ivy however, the new series explores the character through an even more comical approach, as he ventures into a new area of life as a supervillain.

The official logline of Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! as per Max reads:

"Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body."

The newly released trailer provides a glimpse into the comedy of errors situation that Kite-Man finds himself in. His girlfriend, Golden Glider is his ardent supporter and commends him for having a good heart (contrary to the outlook of a supervillain).

In a press release back in 2022, Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim said the following:

“We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man,"

Harley Quinn co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker serve as the executive producers of the series along with Kaley Cuoco and Sam Register.

Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! will premiere with its first two episodes on Max, on July 18, 2024. It will be followed by the release of one episode weekly till September 12, 2024.

