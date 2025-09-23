Did Disney lose money due to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension? Jon Stewart lauds viewers for threatening to cancel their subscriptions as host is reinstated

Jon Stewart shared his thoughts on ABC reinstating Jimmy Kimmel's show almost a week after his suspension. He celebrated the news and also jokingly said that the viewers' threats of canceling their subscriptions worked.

On September 17, ABC announced that they are indefinitely suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! due to Kimmel's comments after Charlie Kirk's death. On Monday, September 22, the network announced that the suspension is over. The show will be back on air from Tuesday.

On The Daily Show's Monday episode, Jon Stewart opened up about the news, saying:

“Young Jimmy Kimmel is coming back to television! I’ll tell you, Jimmy Kimmel is flying high like Advil today. Acetaminophen is like boom, Advil’s like, ‘What’s up, motherfuckers? You got a headache, where are you going to turn?'”

He also jokingly said to the audience:

“The campaign that you all launched, pretending that you were going to cancel Hulu while secretly racing through four seasons of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ really worked. Congratulations!”

Following Kimmel's show's suspension, many fans online had claimed that they would cancel their ABC subscription. This also led to some rumors that Disney, ABC's parent company, lost around $3.87 billion following the cancellation.

However, as per the International Business Times, these claims are unreliable. The outlet reports that there was a 0.67% loss in Disney's shares after the announcement.

However, one cannot determine its value due to the consistent fluctuation of the stock price of the organization. The value can move by billions in a single trading session. Moreover, it's unclear whether the drop was just another fluctuation or a direct result of the cancellation of Kimmel's show.

Disney's statement as it reinstates Jimmy Kimmel's show after suspension

Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At Annual Power Of Love Gala (Image Source: Getty)

On Monday, Disney announced the decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel Live! from Tuesday. The company put out a statement that read:

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Kimmel's show was suspended on September 17 due to his comments after Charlie Kirk's death. The latter was fatally shot at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. A 22-year-old man named Tyler Robinson has been arrested for the alleged shooting.

Regarding this, Kimmel had said on his show:

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

He had also questioned the US President Donald Trump's reaction to Kirk's death. This led to his suspension, following which there was a huge outrage among fans and the creative community. Martin Short and Tom Hanks were among around 400 celebrities who signed a petition at the American Civil Liberties Union, expressing how the suspension was a big blow to the freedom of speech in America.

