Emma Watson gets tangled in a speeding offense, receives a 6-month driving ban

British actress and activist Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after a speeding incident in July 2024. She was caught driving at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford.

On July 16, the High Wycombe Magistrates Court ruled that this violation pushed her over the UK limit of 12 penalty points within three years, leading to an automatic driving ban.

Emma Watson, 35, who failed to appear at the hearing in person, pleaded guilty via post. Her attorney has told the court that she is a master's degree student studying creative writing at Oxford University, and she has stated that academic reasons are the grounds why she has not been attending court.

Emma Watson's driving violations that led to a six-month ban

The current crime lands Emma Watson three points on her record, bringing her total to 12. Watson is no stranger to traffic-related headlines. She had already accumulated nine points, which occurred after being covered in three unrelated incidents of speeding, which were reported over the period between October 2023 and January 2024.

In the latest incident, which took place on July 31, 2024, Emma Watson was supposedly driving a blue Audi, according to the court documents. As per the UK driving rules, 12 or more penalty points within 3 years result in an automatic driving ban of 6 months, regardless of the nature of each offence.

Along with the ban, the court ordered Watson to pay a fine of 1,044 pounds (approximately $1,400), including base fine, court costs, and the victim surcharge. Her solicitor confirmed that she was financially capable of settling the fine, despite her current student status.

Later on the same day, Zoë Wanamaker, who had played Madame Hooch in the Harry Potter film series, also appeared before the same court on a different speeding charge. Wanamaker was clocked going 46 mph in a 40 mph zone.

She already had nine previous points on her license, so the extra three points gave her 12 too, resulting in the same six-month disqualification. According to The Sun, Duncan Jones, attorney representing Wanamaker, stated that:

“She’s not seeking any special treatment. She accepts she will be disqualified from driving.”

Emma Watson's life beyond the spotlight

In recent years, Emma has become more preoccupied with personal and academic interests. She stepped away from Hollywood considerably following her final acting performance in the 2019 adaptation of Little Women by Greta Gerwig.

In 2023, Emma Watson pursued a postgraduate degree at Oxford, which she has termed as one of the most rewarding periods in her life. Watson has also collaborated on the Renais gin brand with her brother Alex and directed advertisement material, including a promotional film promoting Prada Paradoxe perfume.

Watson has also been involved in gender equality advocacy and sustainability initiatives, similarly staying visible by advocating causes as opposed to appearing on-screen.

