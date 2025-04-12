Alex Albon reveals $85M worth actress as his celebrity crush

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon revealed he had a crush on Harry Potter fame actress Emma Watson growing up. The 29-year-old driver holds dual citizenship of Thailand and British respectively but races under the Thai flag in the country despite growing up in London.

Ad

Albon, known for his fun-loving personality off the track, took part in a Lie Detector game in a Sky Sports segment uploaded on Friday. When Simon Lazenby asked the Williams driver about his celebrity crush growing up, Albon didn't hesitate in picking the 34-year-old British actress Emma Watson, who has a net worth of $85m (via Celebrity Net Worth).

"Emma Watson," Alex Albon said.

Watson gained recognition for her role as "Hermione Granger" in the blockbuster Harry Potter franchise, which was a cinematic adaptation of the fantasy novel series written by J.K Rowling.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, on the track, Alex Albon has made a cracking start to his 2025 season and has scored 18 points from the first three races thus far and exceeded expectations given the arrival of Carlos Sainz as his new teammate.

Many had expected the Thai driver to play second fiddle to his race-winning Spanish teammate, who moved from Ferrari in 2025.

Alex Albon analyzes his performance in the Friday Practice sessions

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon said he was not competitive in the two practice sessions on Friday at the Bahrain GP as compared to the pre-season testing a couple of months back at the Sakhir International Circuit.

Ad

Speaking via F1.com, Albon reflected on his practice sessions and felt some balancing issues hindered performance.

"We weren’t quite as competitive today as we were when we were here for pre-season testing, and we fell back a little bit in the heat. The issues we’re seeing were expected though and some balance issues have been exposed."

Ad

"We only seem to have them at this track, it’s interesting. We know it’s going to be close here, but the good thing is, it’s nothing major that needs fixing; the car feels good."

Alex Albon finished P4 and P11 in FP1 and FP2 sessions respectively with his teammate Sainz sitting out in FP1. The Spaniard also gave his analysis of the FP2 session and said:

Ad

"After skipping FP1 we got up to speed pretty quickly in the short run, and then in the long run we struggled with some car balance issues and tyres, but we’ll do some work tonight to see if we can sort them," Carlos Sainz said.

"The track and the car feel completely different to when we were here for testing, so we need to make a few adjustments to make sure that we hit the sweet spot tomorrow," he added.

Alex Albon has scored all but one of Williams's 19 points in the Constructors' Championship so far, with Carlos Sainz scoring the solitary point in China after three drivers were disqualified from the main race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More