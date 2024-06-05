⁠"Everybody was in Mad Men drag" — Jon Hamm recalls SNL skit in conversation with his Bridesmaids costar Kristen Wiig 

Bridesmaids costars Kristen Wiig and Jon Hamm reminisced about the past as they made an appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors series on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Wiig interviewed the Mad Men actor, and the two spoke about the time they featured together in a Saturday Night Live skit in October 2008.

This was when Hamm hosted the show for the first time, and Wiig was a cast member. Recalling the show, and the skit, Jon Hamm spoke about a meeting in creator Lorne Michaels' office, where everyone was "in Mad Men drag" and called the experience "very strange."

"Do you remember? On Monday, when you come in as the host, there was a big meeting in Lorne's office. And all the writers are there, and the cast is there, and everybody jams into the small office, and everybody was in Mad Men drag. Which was very strange," he said.

Kristen Wiig responded:

"We never do that. I don't think we've ever done it since."

Hamm then recalled Bill Hader being in Drag and spoke about how Paula Pell had to tape a cigarette to her finger as she did not know how to smoke.

It is important to note that John Mulaney, one of the former writers on the show, spoke about this prank online in 2018. He shared a picture as well and wrote:

"Wait! But on the Monday when Jon Hamm first hosted in October 2008 all of us went to the pitch meeting dressed as Mad Men characters. Then “as part of the joke” everyone started day drinking. Jon Hamm, new to the show, walked in to be greeted by drunk Comic-Con. It was the best."

"We both had quick changes next to each other”: Jon Hamm sheds light on his time on the show with Kristen Wiig

As Jon Hamm and Kristen Wiig appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actors, they spoke about their costumes and appearances during the 2008 SNL skit. They also recalled having to make “quick changes next to each other” and Hamm said:

"The fun part of 'SNL' — one time I was hosting, and we both had quick changes next to each other. And you're like, 'Get ready,' and then we're both naked. They're literally tearing clothes off of you. You just have to go with it."

This prompted Kristen to speak about a similar incident, as she said:

"The last time I was back, I had a quick change. They were stripping me, and I looked over, and Kenan was doing the same thing. I was like, 'Oh, we've seen each other.' "

The duo then went on to speak about their intimate scenes together in the 2011 hit movie, Bridesmaids. Hamm said that everyone on set "wanted to leave" during the scene from the beginning of the movie and recalled:

"Everybody knew each other, and I didn’t know anybody except for director Paul Feig and you. So, all of that stuff in the bed at the beginning of the movie? Everybody just wanted to leave. And we were goofing around."

Bridesmaids, the award-winning film, released in 2011. It stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Cevoy, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, and Jon Hamm in pivotal roles. While Kristen portrayed Annie Walker, Jon Hamm took on the role of Ted.

Kristen Wiig was a regular on the NBC comedy series for about than seven years, from 2005 to 2012. However, Jon hosted the show multiple times between 2008 and 2010.