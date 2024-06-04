Mind Your Business on Bounce TV: Full list of cast in the comedy series

Bounce TV's comedy series Mind Your Business explores the quirky yet endearing workings of a family-run company. Mind Your Business, a half-hour comedy about the Williams family, premiered on Saturday, June 1, with two back-to-back episodes. This comedy series highlights creativity, finance, and family as they solve business issues.

The story is mainly about Lucille Williams' lounge, which was going downhill. Her brother Henry and his fraternal twins, Aaliyah and Alfonso, took over and made it better. With a backdrop of laughter and drama, Mind Your Business portrays the Williams family’s efforts to revive Lucille's Place.

Lucille Williams' (Watts) once-thriving 30s-and-older lounge closed due to the pandemic, like many small businesses. Henry (Winans), Lucille's baby brother, recruited his fraternal twins, Aaliyah (Sidora) and Alfonso (Short), to stop the business from leaving the family.

Aaliyah's creativity and Alfonso's business sense created a safe event planning space. The event planning team includes Alfonso's wife, Kimberly, and son, A.J. Aaliyah thinks Mia, their chosen family member, is a jack of all trades and joins the team. The new and improved "Lucille's" brings everyone together, but their affairs cause a college frat party-sized mess.

The cast of Mind Your Business

The stellar cast of Grammy Award winners is a treat for the audience. The actors in this series include BeBe Winans, renowned actor Columbus Short, and versatile performers like Rolonda Watts and Drew Sidora.

The BounceTV website lists the cast:

"The series stars Columbus Short (“Scandal,” “Stomp the Yard”) as Alfonso; Drew Sidora (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “That’s So Raven”) as Aaliyah; singer and radio host Bebe Winans as Henry; Rolonda Watts from the internationally syndicated talk show “Rolonda” as Lucille; "

It continues:

"Caryn Ward Ross (“Fame,” “Monogamy,” “Patterns of Attraction”) as Kimberly; Brely Evans (“Ambitions,” “Being Mary Jane,” “The Man in 3B”) as Mia; Bryce Xavier (“A Bennett Song Holiday”,“Stay Tuned: The Movie,” Total Eclipse”) as A.J.; and Chloe Elise Ellis (“Borrasca,” “Footprints,” “Three Stories Up”) as Jordan, Alfonso and Kimberly’s youngest child."

1) BeBe Winans as Henry Williams

BeBe Winans, a six-time Grammy Award winner, brings his vast musical background to his role in Mind Your Business. Known for his work in church music, Winans also showcases his acting skills, adding a special touch to the show. His performance enriches the family relationships and adds an emotional layer to the comedy.

The name of the character he plays in the series is Henry Williams, who is Lucille Williams' brother. To maintain the firm in the family, Henry enlists the help of his fraternal twins.

2) Columbus Short as Alfonso Williams

Columbus Short (Image via Instagram/@officialcshort)

Columbus Short, famous for his roles in "Scandal" and "Stomp the Yard," brings dynamic acting to Mind Your Business. His character is multifaceted, blending humor and depth into the series. Short's acting reflects his rich experience in film and TV, making his performance intriguing.

He portrayed a man named Alfonso Williams, who turned the business into a center for organizing and presenting events.

3) Rolonda Watts as Lucille Williams

Rolonda Watts, with her extensive background in television and film, stars in Mind Your Business. Watts, both dramatic and humorous, adds expertise to the cast. Her role enhances the depth and warmth of the family relationships in the show.

She portrayed Lucille Williams, a woman who battles to keep her once-thriving lounge in operation.

4) Drew Sidora as Aaliyah

Drew Sidora (Image via Instgram/@drewsidora)

Drew Sidora, celebrated for her roles in "Step Up" and "The Game," brings energy and charm to this new comedy series on BounceTv. Her character is crucial to the storyline, reflecting Sidora’s strong acting abilities. She fits right in with the family, which makes the show more interesting. She plays the character of Aaliyah, who is the niece of Lucille Williams.

5) Bryce Xavier as A.J.

Bryce Xavier is a young, multi-talented actor and musician whose role in Mind Your Business is refreshing. Xavier’s character injects youthful energy and modern sensibilities into the series. His performance is marked by authenticity and a natural ease, making him a standout.

Xavier plays the character of A.J., who is the son of Alfonso and her wife Kimberly.

6) Chloe Elise Ellis as Jordan Williams

Chloe Elise Ellis (Image via Instagram/@chloeeliseellis)

Chloe Elise Ellis, a promising young actress, shines in Mind Your Business. At just ten years old, Ellis's talent is evident in her portrayal. The name of the character she played is Jordan Williams, which brings a delightful presence to the series. This adds a touch of innocence and charm that enhances the overall narrative.

7) Brély Evans as Mia

Brély Evans (Image via Instagram/@brelyevans/chloeeliseellis)

Brély Evans, a versatile actress from Oakland, enriches Mind Your Business with her varied talents as an actress, Voice Over Talent, and Philanthropist. Known for her roles in "The Family Business" and "Ambitions," Evans’ character as Mia is engaging and relatable. Her body positivity and performance add depth and humor, contributing significantly to the series.

8) Caryn Ward Ross as Kimberly

Caryn Ward Ross (Image via Instagram/@carynwardross/chloeeliseellis/rolondawatts)

Caryn Ward Ross, an award-winning actress and producer, stars in the new series. Her extensive experience in acting and her role in this series add sophistication and depth. Ross’s character is a key part of the storyline, bringing elegance and complexity to the family dynamics.

The name of her character is Kimberly. She plays the role of Alfonso’s wife.

Other Supporting Characters

Apart from the main cast, the show has a number of supporting characters who make the episodes much more enjoyable.

Kiki Shepard played the role of Mildred and appeared in Episode 2, "The Silver Sneakers," and in Episode 6, "Double Booked."

played the role of Mildred and appeared in Episode 2, "The Silver Sneakers," and in Episode 6, "Double Booked." Terry Woodberry , as Pastor, appeared in two episodes, "Double Booked" (Episode 6) and "I Do, Again" (Episode 10).

, as Pastor, appeared in two episodes, "Double Booked" (Episode 6) and "I Do, Again" (Episode 10). Queen Ajima was cast as Jamie in "All or Nothing" (Episode 1) and "Double Booked" (Episode 6).

was cast as Jamie in "All or Nothing" (Episode 1) and "Double Booked" (Episode 6). Robert Ri'chard played DeWayne in "The Reunion" (Episode 4).

played DeWayne in "The Reunion" (Episode 4). Wesley Jonathan was cast in "The Reunion" (Episode 4) as Marques.

was cast in "The Reunion" (Episode 4) as Marques. Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs was seen in one episode as Clyde in "The Silver Sneakers" (Episode 2).

Mind Your Business (Image via Bounce TV Official website)

The full list of cast in the comedy series Mind Your Business on Bounce TV showcases a diverse and talented group of actors who bring the story of the Williams family to life. Each cast member contributes unique strengths, making the series engaging and entertaining.

From seasoned veterans like BeBe Winans and Rolonda Watts to rising stars like Bryce Xavier and Chloe Elise Ellis, the ensemble cast ensures that Mind Your Business is a standout comedy series. The show's blend of humor, family dynamics, and business challenges creates a compelling narrative that keeps viewers coming back for more.