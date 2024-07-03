Fact Check: Is the FRIENDS Reunited 2025 trailer real or fake? Fans slam 'disrespectful' viral trailer

Claims of a FRIENDS Reunited movie being released in 2025 have spread like wildfire across Facebook. The trailer was released months after the cult-classic show’s star, Matthew Perry, passed away. Netizens have taken to the internet to express their disdain over the film trailer.

The trailer is fake, and no such movie is being made

On July 1, 2024, Facebook users Lisa Chipmunks and Rock Clips 11 took to the social networking site to share a screenshot of the MAX-produced FRIENDS Reunited movie. In the same, one could see Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc tearfully looking at a gravestone that reads Chandler. The social media post also read:

“Playing the titular friends, those five actors should obviously be the focus of the movie, but at the same time, another great part of Friends was its well of hilarious recurring players and guest stars.”

A link for the supposed movie was also attached by Lisa Chipmunks. In the same, Aniston, Schwimmer, Kudrow, and LeBlanc can be seen uniting to cheer up Cox following the death of her on-screen husband, Matthew Perry.

The social media post also revealed that the “show” should be making it to streaming platforms by 2025 at the latest. The Facebook post also read:

“Considering the original plan was to release the movie sometime in summer 2025, one assumes Warner Media wouldn't feel the need to waste any time hemming and hawing over a release schedule and will probably put it out there at the earliest opportunity.”

Internet users were disheartened to see the trailer of FRIENDS Reunited. Many took to the Facebook comment section of the post to express their disappointment:

The social media posts about the movie also claimed that the movie will also have special appearances by the show’s co-creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Reacting to the news of the movie, netizens said:

The social media post about the movie was quick to go viral and amass nearly 15,000 reactions on Facebook. Reacting to the news of a movie, comments read:

As the poster for the movie goes viral, it is worth noting that it is not being made in reality. The trailer for the same was created using Artificial Intelligence.

A FRIENDS Reunited movie is not being released

If one observes carefully, the poster for the movie appears to have been created by using artificial intelligence, as the hands seen in the image appear unnatural. The social media posts that announced the release of the movie also called it a “show” at one instance, indicating that there is no clarity about FRIENDS Reunited being a film or a series.

If one observes the film trailer carefully, they can notice that certain clips of the same have been taken from other television series and movies, including Scream, Joey, and the FRIENDS Reunion mainly.

None of the actors have taken to social media to promote the same which is unlike celebrities who are involved in projects.

No established news outlet has confirmed the release of the movie either.

If one views the Facebook page of Rock Clips 11, they can find various fake movie trailers and posters like those for JUMANJI 4: FINAL LEVEL, PREY 2 and Gladiator 2 among others.

Hence, it is safe to say that the film is not being made.

