Gabriel Macht's marriage with Jacinda Barrett explored as the Suits star claims he doesn't tell people where his family lives

Gabriel Macht, best known for playing Harvey Specter on Suits, revealed that he prefers to keep his family’s whereabouts private. After years of living in New York and Los Angeles, Macht, his wife Jacinda Barrett, and their two children decided to leave the US and explore life abroad.

In an exclusive interview with People on January 27, 2025, Macht stated that he keeps the location of his family’s new home undisclosed, emphasizing their need for privacy.

"I don’t tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps," Macht told People. "We decided to explore the world, so we left."

Gabriel Macht, who grew up in Los Angeles and spent many years in New York, shares that after a long stint in Manhattan, his family was ready for a change.

"Right before COVID, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them," Macht shared.

However, circumstances forced the family to remain in Manhattan for a while longer before they ultimately left the US to travel abroad.

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett’s decades-long marriage

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett met in 2000 on a blind date, and after four years of dating, they married in 2004. The couple shares two children: daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca, 10. Despite their busy careers, they have made family their top priority. In an interview with Woman's Day in 2016, Macht stated:

"I’m a family man. My relationships with my wife and my kids are my priorities."

Jacinda Barrett is an Australian-born actress and model whose breakout role was in The Human Stain. She gained notable recognition for her performance in Bloodline and has had a successful career, initially finding fame through modeling. She decided to focus on acting after briefly stepping away to pursue a pilot’s license, which set her on a path of Hollywood recognition.

The privacy of Suits star has always been a priority. While his family adjusts to their new life abroad, Macht has also shifted his career focus. He now serves as a creative partner and executive shareholder for Bear Fight Whiskey, an endeavor that is completely separate from his acting background.

His decision to enter the liquor business aligns with his character Harvey Specter’s affinity for quality beverages. However, Gabriel Macht is quick to clarify that he's not one for "top-shelf" exclusivity. He prefers the more accessible, everyman brand of whiskey.

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Gabriel Macht is making a return to television with the upcoming Suits spinoff, Suits LA. Despite his initial reluctance to return to acting, the project made sense for him and his family, and he is excited to pass the torch to Arrow star Stephen Amell and the new cast in Los Angeles.

Macht also hinted at incorporating his Bear Fight brand into the show, giving fans a glimpse of how his real-life endeavors are making their way into his acting world.

