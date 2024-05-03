Hacks season 3: Full list of returning and new cast members 

Hacks, created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, is a comedy-drama series that revolves around the characters Deborah Vance and Ava, two comedy standup artists aiming to make it big in Los Angeles. While Vance is formerly a legend aiming to make a return to the top of the industry, Ava is a young comic still looking to establish herself in the industry.

The series in itself has won multiple accolades since its premiere in May 2021, and has till date seen the release of 3 seasons.

The latest iteration of Hacks, season 3, came out recently on May 2, 2024, and sees the continuation of an epicly hilarious story which still has a range of loose ends to tie down. Ava struggles to get good callbacks after an insensitive tweet seems to have given her a reputation of an arrogant person.

Deborah on the other hand, looks at the young comic as a potential mentee and has a range of her own problems to traverse through. Season 3, apart front he continuation of the story, also introduced multiple new characters, and sees the return of some familiar faces as well.

Hacks Season 3: List of new and returning characters in the show

Protagonist Jean Smart, who plays the role of Deborah Vance in the hit series is among several familiar faces returning to the show.

Hannah Einbinder joins her as Ava Daniels, who worked as a writer for Vance in the first two seasons. However, upon being fired by Vance, Daniels ends up working at a hit TV series called On the Contrary. The show will see her find success as she will be returning to season 3 working in a new job.

Moving on, the season 3 of Hacks also sees the return of Cal Clemons-Hopkins, reprising the role of Marcus in the upcoming season. Marcus is the COO of Vance’s company and one of the only people whom she trusts blindly.

Paul W. Downs returning to the role of Jimmy LuSaque, the agent of both Deborah Vance and Ava. Downs is one of the biggest reasons why Ava was able to find another job as the head writer of On the Contrary.

Downs’ return to the cast makes way for Megan Stalter as well, who plays the role of his assistant Kayla. The two characters do not get along on the show but both recognize the value of each other and have continued to be a team right from the start of the series.

Other stars who have been confirmed to be reprising their roles in the series include:

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby Rojas

Dylan Gelula as Miria

Jordan Gavaris as Logan

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain

Frank Garcia-Hejl as Danny Collins

Several new faces are also seen in the season 3 of Hacks. Christopher Lloyd, originally known for his work on Back to the Future and The Addams Family, plays Marty Ghilain, the CEO of the Palmetto Casino in Hacks.

Helent Hunt joins the cast of Hacks as Winnie Lindell. Other new faces include Tony Goldwyn, Dan Bucatinsky, Christina Hendricks, and George Wallace.

The episodes release weekly on HBO's Max and finale is scheduled for May 30, 2024.