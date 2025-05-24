How long were Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser engaged? Actress reportedly splits from high school sweetheart

Actress Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser have reportedly called it quits after a five-year engagement. Citing a "close friend," People magazine on Friday, May 2023, reported that the pair have been separated for "a while."

While the exact date of their split remains unclear, Locklear and Heisser dated when they were in high school. They reconnected years later and began dating on and off in the mid-2010s. In 2020, the pair announced their engagement.

In a separate article, US Weekly, citing an "insider," relayed that the Melrose Place alum was "single" and "ready to date again." Per the outlet, Locklear and the former motocross racer had not seen each other since the New Year.

In an October 2021 interview, Heather Locklear called Chris Heisser her "man for the rest of (her) life

A source told US Weekly that Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser's separation was a private affair. Noting that it was a "slow fizzle," the outlet reported that there was nothing dramatic. The insider continued:

"They are not spending as much time with each other. It’s minimal. She’s focusing on herself. She is sober and doing really well."

It is worth noting that the actress has battled substance abuse, including alcohol and prescription medication. This included a hospitalization for a possible overdose in June 2018, according to People magazine.

She has also sought professional help for the same on numerous occasions. In April 2020, she told her Instagram followers she had been sober for a year.

Per US Weekly, despite the minimal contact, they remained friends and support each other through their sobriety.

People magazine reported that Heather Locklear was in a "great place" after the split with the former motocross racer. According to the publication's source, the actress's family was "happy for her," adding that Locklear was "in the best place right now."

Locklear and Heisser sparked engagement rumors in 2020 after the former was spotted wearing a diamond ring. In June 2020, a close family friend confirmed the news in a statement made to People magazine, adding they got engaged in April while "celebrating (Heather's) year of sobriety."

Heisser had since made appearances on Heather Locklear's Instagram page. He was last featured in a September 2023 post wishing him a happy birthday. The actress captioned:

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Only forever."

During an October 2021 interview with People magazine, Heather Locklear stated Chris Heisser was her "man for the rest of (her) life," irrespective of them tying the knot. She told the outlet that the wedding was not "important," adding that what mattered was that they were "together" and "support(ed) each other."

Locklear and Heisser were high school sweethearts who reunited in 2017 and rekindled their romance. They briefly split in 2019 as the actress focused on her health and sobriety.

According to US Weekly, citing the insider source, Heather is now focused on spending quality time with her daughter Ava (whom she shares with her second husband, Richie Sambora) and her friends. She has also taken up gardening and cooking.

The news of Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser's separation comes as the actress' ex-husband (divorced in 1993), Mötley Crüe frontman Tommy Lee, is in the midst of a messy divorce from his fourth wife, Brittany Furlan.

The actress has not publicly commented on her split.

