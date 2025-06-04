How many children does Joshua Jackson have? ‘Doctor Odyssey’ actor files emergency custody order modification against ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith 

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, once a celebrated Hollywood couple, are now tangled in a legal battle concerning the education of their 5-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson. On May 30, 2025, Jackson tried to change the custody plan with an emergency motion, which only made matters more difficult.

Juno Rose Diana Jackson is the only child of Joshua Jackson, born in April 2020 with his ex-wife, actress Jodie Turner-Smith. According to People, Jackson, 46, reportedly filed the motion, stating that his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith decided to switch the school of their 5-year-old daughter Juno without his permission.

Jackson claimed that Jodie allegedly expressed that it's "no big deal to force Juno to start over with a new school" and that he's concerned that "Jodie is attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school."

Jackson asked the court to order Juno to remain at her current school for the next school year and to ask for Turner-Smith’s endorsement for any new school arrangements.

In May 2025, the couple settled their divorce and Jackson agreed to make $2,787 monthly payments as child support. Back then, both Turner-Smith and Jackson wanted a different school for Juno.

According to PEOPLE's report, in court documents from 2024, Turner-Smith added that she and Jackson entered into a "stipulation and order to resolve the issue of selection of Juno’s school" in 2024, Even though she could “make the final decision” regarding her schooling, she was initially said to consult Jackson about it first.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s split and joint custody agreement

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's relationship began in October 2018 when they met at Usher's 40th birthday party. The two had immediate chemistry, and Turner-Smith later recalled their first meeting as an instant "one-night stand" that evolved into a lasting relationship.

Turner-Smith shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021:

"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand. We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

In August 2019, Joshua Jackson and Turner-Smith sparked rumors of an imminent wedding after they were spotted picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills. PEOPLE later confirmed that the couple got married in December 2019.

During their marriage, Joshua Jackson and Turner-Smith were frequently seen at events together, and each expressed admiration for what the other accomplished. However, by October 2023, Turner-Smith filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. However, by October 2023, Turner-Smith filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

In May 2025, the divorce was finalized and both parties chose joint custody for their daughter. Despite living apart, they both stress their commitment to being good parents.

Jodie Turner-Smith sat down with The Times UK on March 10, 2024, and spoke openly about her divorce from Joshua Jackson and the emotional journey of choosing what’s best for herself and her family.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK, the most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

She added,

"There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

As the legal proceedings continue, the public awaits further developments in this high-profile custody battle.

