How many times has Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars? Hollywood stars defend late-night host following suspension over Charlie Kirk comments

Jimmy Kimmel, widely known for hosting the Academy Awards four times, specifically in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024, has found himself at the center of controversy after his comments on Charlie Kirk's death led to his show's suspension. Following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by ABC, several celebrities took to social media to express their concern in support of the comedian. Among those speaking out are Wanda Sykes, Ben Stiller, Sophia Bush, Kathy Griffin, and Mike Birbiglia, who emphasized that canceling a show because of political statements contradicts the principles of democracy.Wanda Sykes, for instance, posted her Instagram video on September 18, 2025, and stated:&quot;Let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.&quot;Comedian Mike Birbiglia also took to Instagram to speak out against ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel's show. His post read:&quot;Spent a lot of time in public + private defending comedians I don't agree with. If you're a comedian + don't call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air, don't bother spouting off about free speech anymore.&quot;Actress Sophia Bush stressed that the suspension of Kimmel's show was more than just a programming change. She reposted MeidasTouch's X post about Kimmel and wrote:Sophia Bush @SophiaBushLINKThe First Amendment doesn’t exist in America anymore. Period. Fascism is here and it’s chilling.Two-time Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin, meanwhile, was considerably more blunt in her Instagram post that read:&quot;Please, take it from me, it is very important to have Jimmy Kimmel's back right now. Be vocal. Be an ideological consumer. Money is all their crown cares about.&quot;Actress Jean Smart shared a photo of herself with Kimmel on Instagram and wrote:&quot;I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJimmy Kimmel’s on-air remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death exploredJimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air after Kimmel made comments about the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a speech to an audience at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Kirk was delivering remarks on campus when the shooting happened, causing widespread shock and outrage within political circles.Kimmel later addressed the incident in a monologue on his show on Monday, September 15, saying:&quot;The MAGA Gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”Soon, the official ABC broadcast affiliate, Nexstar, removed the show from all 32 stations on September 17, 2025, citing Kimmel's statements as “offensive and insensitive,” and warning that FCC Chair Brendan Carr would take action against the show.“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the statement read.On the same day, FCC Chair Brendan Carr commended Nexstar for its move to coerce ABC into dropping Jimmy Kimmel Live!&quot;It is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values.&quot;Brendan Carr @BrendanCarrFCCLINKI want to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing. Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of communityCharlie Kirk's death is still under investigation. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the 31-year-old conservative commentator was shot by a 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, who was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt. According to the BBC, Tyler Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent crime when children are present.Stay tuned for more updates.