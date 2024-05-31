How to Ruin Love: The Proposal on Netflix- Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A spinoff of Netflix’s original How to Ruin series, How to Ruin Love: The Proposal stars Sivenathi Mabuya in the lead, the trailer of which was recently released. The movie is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on May 31, and the trailer itself promises a hilarious ride right from the beginning.

The story centers around Zoleka, played by Mabuya, who ends up ruining her own proposal by her boyfriend Kagiso, played by Bohang Moeko. Zoleka is an actress herself in the movie, and the trailer shows doubting her boyfriend, who she believes is cheating on her. She ends up following him to a beach, where Bohang can be seen proposing to Zoleka’s bestfirend.

However, as it turns out, the two were merely preparing for Zoleka’s proposal, as she eventually notices a banner flying from an airplane in the background. The spinoff in itself will see the release of a total of four episodes in Season 1, and sees Zoleka attempting to win back her boyfriend after having ruined her three-year relationship.

To do this, she takes up the help of both her, and her ex-boyfriend’s family. This results in a hilarious back-and-forth which sees Zoleka go to a great length in order to win back the ‘love of her life.’ Apart from the likes of Mabuya and Bohang Moeko, the likes of Thabo Malema, Noxolo Dlamini, Nefisa Mkhabela, and Mapaseka Koetle are all joining the cast.

Created and produced by Burnt Onion Productions, the series itself is helmed by the Ramaphakela siblings, which includes the likes of Tshepo, Katleho, and Rethabile. Regardless, the trailer itself promises a hilarious ride, and viewers can expect plenty of laughs along the way.

However, fans will have to actually watch the 4 episodes to see if Zoleka indeed succeeds in her attempt to win back her boyfriend. The character hilariously ends up doubting her partner when she herself wanted to get married to him, in the first place.

When will How to Ruin Love: The Proposal Episode 1 release?

The first episode of How to Ruin Love: The Proposal, is titled Love Fool. Episode 1 of the 4-part series will be available to watch on Netflix at 12 AM ET on May 31. The following dates/time zones will be applicable for the release of the episode:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, May 30, 2024 9 pm Central Time (CT) Thursday, May 30, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time (ET) Friday, May 31, 2024 12 am British Summer Time (BST) Friday, May 31, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday, May 31, 2024 9:30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) Friday, May 31, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time (ACT) Friday, May 31, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch How to Ruin Love: The Proposal Episode 1?

As noted above, the Netflix series will be exclusively available on well, Netflix to be streamed. All 4 episodes of the series are set to be released at once, which means that the entire narration will be available to be binge-watched by fans at 12 AM ET, on May 31, 2024.