How did Selena Gomez respond to the surprising twists in the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2 finale?

Selena Gomez and Janice LeAnn Brown talked about the big twist on their characters in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale. The second season of the revival series that brought back Gomez's Alex Russo and her fictional brother Justin (David Henrie) ended on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with a tearful goodbye.

In a video shared by the Disney Channel on YouTube on Thursday, October 9, Gomez and Brown talked about the finale. Gomez shared about the hard choice her character had to make in the end, saying:

"Obviously, she had to make a hard choice as a mom to protect her child."

Brown added that it was emotional for them after the table read of the season 2 finale, to which Selena Gomez admitted:

"We were just puddles."

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Reader's discretion is advised.

In part 2 of the season 2 finale, the series seemingly killed off Selena Gomez's character after an emotionally charged, self-sacrificing moment when it's revealed that she's Billie's (Brown) mom.

Is Selena Gomez's Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place really dead?

In season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Selena Gomez's character, Alex Russo, sacrificed herself to save her family. Before that, she just confirmed that she is indeed Billie's mom and gave her brother a tearful final look before taking down the evil Lord Morsus into the portal to the world of dark magic.

Signs point to Alex's demise, given the tearful goodbye she gave her daughter and brother, which bummed some fans out with the show only bringing Alex back in the story before killing her again.

A still from the series (Image via Disney+)

However, according to Gomez's co-star, David Henrie, who plays her brother in the series, things may not be as most people think after the season 2 finale. In a post on X on October 9, 2025, he wrote:

"Just so you know, Alex Russo is tougher than you think - and there's a lot more to come. You're asking all the right questions. Stay tuned, #WizardsBeyond has got some magical surprises up our sleeves."

Henrie seemingly confirms that Alex's big sacrifice at the end of season 2 may not have ended in her death, as some fans believe. She could have survived that face-off with Lord Morsus and could somehow thrive in the world of dark magic. If that is true, if Alex survived the whole ordeal, that means Selena Gomez could again return to the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in its next season.

Henrie also told Deadline in an interview published on October 7, 2025, about a "little Easter egg" where Selena's character can be seen wearing a wedding ring. He teased about the backstory of that ring, a possible husband for Alex and Billie's father. Henrie added that subsequent seasons will "retrace" that part of Alex's story and Billie's background.

That said, Disney has yet to confirm if Wizards of Waverly Place revival series is coming back for a third season. But if it does, all hints fron Henrie points to Selena Gomez returning in the series somehow.

Catch all episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place streaming on Disney+.

