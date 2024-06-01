"I grew the most that I ever did in my life"- Marlon Wayans opens up on accepting his eldest son coming out as transgender

Actor Marlon Wayans, who is a father of three children, recently spoke about how he accepted that one of his sons, Kai, was transgender. Marlons is well-known for his performances in comedy films such as Scary Movie and Dance Flick and will appear in the upcoming standup special, Marlon Wayans: Good Grief.

While speaking to People magazine on May 31, 2024, Wayans said that while he has become "vulnerable" during his appearances on stage, he is enjoying his standup acts. He then addressed his son Kai and the time when he came out as transgender:

"It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life. You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy."

Marlon Wayans further stated that he passed on his experience to everyone through his standup acts so everyone can learn something from it. He added that his son never objected to the same and he has a "contract" with his children which says: "Whatever you do in life, just know that there's a possibility I'm going to find some humor and talk about it."

Furthermore, the Mo' Money star refused to perform a standup about his former partner Brittany Moreland. He added that he wants people to get some lessons from his jokes since many others have gone through similar situations in their lives.

Marlon Wayans revealed in an interview that his son was transgender

In November 2023, Marlon Wayans appeared for a conversation on The Breakfast Club, where he stated that his "daughter Amai is now Kai." He revealed that he plans to talk about it in his next comedy special, Rainbow Child.

The comedian added that the special would be about his "transition as a parent" and how he decided to let things be like they are. He added:

"I think there's a lot of parents out there who need to have that message, and I know I'm dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me, but, man, it's one of the best hours I could ever imagine."

He further stated that he wants his children to enjoy their freedom so that they can be happy:

"If they can't get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the f*ck do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence? I'm just so proud of them being them."

The news of Kai's transition surfaced a few months after Marlon lost his father Howell Wayans. Howell passed away on April 1, 2023, and Marlon paid tribute through Instagram, describing Howell as a legend.

Marlon Wayans' standup special is scheduled to premiere soon

The Hollywood Reporter states that the Little Man star will next appear in a standup special titled Marlon Wayans: Good Grief. The special, which would be released via Amazon Prime Video, has been recorded at the Harlem-based Apollo Theater.

The special would premiere on June 4, 2024, and the streaming platform stated that it is supposed to be a mixture of physical comedy along with some funny commentary. It will also feature Marlon speaking up about the loss of his parents and the funniest sibling in the Wayans family.