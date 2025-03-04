"I like a side hustle"- When Kate Hudson opened up about doing more than just acting

In a December 2022 interview with the publication Byrdie, Kate Hudson shared her thoughts on balancing side hustles with her Hollywood career. During the interview, Hudson explained how she juggles acting with other ventures, including her craft cocktail, wellness brand, and others.

“Some people don’t like this, you know, but I like a side hustle. So that’s just always been my thing as an actress,” she said.

The American actress, best known for her roles in films like Almost Famous (2000) and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), has long been open about her love for exploring different creative opportunities beyond the screen.

Hudson’s side hustles come to light once again as she stars in a new American sports comedy series, Running Point, which premiered on Netflix on February 27, 2025. Created by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, the series adds more to Hudson’s career portfolio.

This pop throwback to Kate Hudson’s 2022 profile in Byrdie gives an intimate glimpse into her life in her 40s. In the feature titled "Kate Hudson Is Right Where She Needs to Be,” Hudson shared the challenges she faced in her earlier roles and reflected on how they shaped her journey.

Kate Hudson on having side hustles along with Hollywood career

Kate Hudson at the Critics Choice Awards in February 2025 (Image via Instagram@katehudson)

In the 2022 interview, Kate Hudson opened up about her passion for pursuing side hustles, even while maintaining a successful career in Hollywood.

Known for her diverse film roles, Hudson has built a portfolio beyond acting. Her ventures include the craft cocktail brand King St. Vodka, a wellness company focused on powders and supplements called INBLOOM, a podcast with her actor brother Oliver Hudson titled Sibling Revelry, and an activewear line, Fabletics.

Hudson shared that these pursuits are more than just business ventures but sources of personal fulfillment. For Hudson, side hustles offer both a creative outlet and a way to stay grounded amid the challenges of Hollywood.

Kate Hudson on her 40s as the “best pocket” of her life

In the same interview, Kate Hudson opened up about how her 40s have been the most fulfilling decade of her life, calling it her “best pocket.” She shared that this period has been her favorite so far.

“Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their forties were like, ‘This is my best,” she said.

Reflecting on aging, Hudson pointed out how the focus on age often comes from the outside world.

“The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we’re programmed. Because the only time I think about aging is when I’m asked about how I think about aging,” she further added.

Kate Hudson also addressed the pressures women face in Hollywood regarding aging. While women are expected to focus on anti-aging measures, men in the industry rarely face similar questions about getting older. She noted that women are more likely to worry about aging and its impact on their careers. For her, aging has become more about prioritizing what truly matters.

"I think aging is hard because it gets you closer to the inevitable—that we are impermanent. And the question becomes, what do you seek out of life? What is it that makes you feel alive and excited to be a part of this experience?" she said.

Hudson continued with a disclaimer that everyone’s experience with aging is unique. But for her, she believes that growing older has made her more certain of herself.

Kate Hudson stars in the new Netflix series Running Point

While Kate Hudson continues to thrive with her multiple side hustles, she remains active in the entertainment industry, taking on new projects.

Her latest project is the Netflix comedy series Running Point, where she plays Isla Gordon, a former party girl who is unexpectedly given the chance of a lifetime.

Isla is tasked with managing her family’s professional basketball team but discovers that running a sports franchise presents challenges both on and off the court. The series also stars Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, and Brenda Song.

Running Point premiered on February 27, 2025, and now, fans are eager to know if there will be a season 2. Hudson expressed her enjoyment of the project, sharing that she had a lot of fun and is eager to continue with the series, according to Entertainment Tonight's interview released on February 25.

