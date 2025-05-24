"I'll pour everything into this and leave with no regrets": Singles' Inferno 2's DEX reveals his retirement plans

On Friday, May 23, DEX, the South Korean entertainer and Single's Inferno 2 contestant, appeared on the reality show, Kian84’s Art Hobby Club, as part of Kian84's Life 84 YouTube Channel. The entertainer was also accompanied by another guest, the South Korean actress Ji Ye-eun.

Ad

Ad

Trending

During the same time, as the three celebrities were on a hike, they stopped mid-way to take a break and sketch outdoors. Naturally, they got into several conversations, and at one point, DEX began to talk about the evolution he has experienced in the industry. He confessed about the relationship he shared with his current work.

“I’ve been working really hard lately, but the way I see work has changed. Back then, the sudden lifestyle change made every day feel like a struggle. I was probably the fastest burnout in history,” he said

Ad

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

He went on to share that he had already been thinking of retirement. He feels that his career and fame might end sooner than expected. Emphasizing it further, he stated that he has been considering the kind of life he would like to create for himself once he departs the spotlight. The entertainer stated:

“Even if everything crashes tomorrow, I’ve got a plan. I’m preparing to become a firefighter. I needed a bold exit strategy to remind myself that this isn’t my whole life. That doesn’t mean I’m not giving my all — I’ll pour everything into this and leave with no regrets.”

Ad

All you need to know about the South Korean entertainer and Single's Inferno 2, DEX

DEX or Kim Jin-young is a 29-year-old South Korean entertainer, actor, and YouTuber. He made his first public appearance on the South Korean dating show's second season, Single's Inferno 2, in 2022. Following his appearance, he soon rose to fame due to the attention he garnered from the show.

Ad

Ad

Soon, he was spotted in other survival shows, such as Zombieverse and MBC's Bloody Game, Fake Men 2, and others. His appearance in the second season of Bloody Game landed him the win of the category Rookie Male Entertainer at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards.

He also appeared on the second and third seasons of Kian 84's Adventure by Accident, which also features Kian84, Pani Bottle, and Lee Si-eon. The show won the entertainment two categories at the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards, such as his Rookie Awards and Best Couple Award.

Ad

He also kick-started his own TV show under Channel 117 called Dex's Fridge Interview. Additionally, he was also the host for the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards, alongside Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Se-young.

Ad

On the other hand, he also joined as one of the panelists in the third and fourth seasons of Single's Inferno. In 2024, he made his acting debut with his feature in the South Korean horror-thriller drama series Tarot: The Seven Chapter Story. He appeared in the first episode, Santa's Visit, starring Cho Yeo-jeong. Most recently, he also sat as one of the contestants on Netflix's Zombiverse, which premiered in November 2024.

Fans and netizens remain eager to see what else DEX has in store for them, as his career continues to evolve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More