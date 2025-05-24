"I'll pour everything into this and leave with no regrets": Singles' Inferno 2's DEX reveals his retirement plans

On Friday, May 23, DEX, the South Korean entertainer and Single's Inferno 2 contestant, appeared on the reality show, Kian84’s Art Hobby Club, as part of Kian84's Life 84 YouTube Channel. The entertainer was also accompanied by another guest, the South Korean actress Ji Ye-eun.
During the same time, as the three celebrities were on a hike, they stopped mid-way to take a break and sketch outdoors. Naturally, they got into several conversations, and at one point, DEX began to talk about the evolution he has experienced in the industry. He confessed about the relationship he shared with his current work.
“I’ve been working really hard lately, but the way I see work has changed. Back then, the sudden lifestyle change made every day feel like a struggle. I was probably the fastest burnout in history,” he said
A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.
He went on to share that he had already been thinking of retirement. He feels that his career and fame might end sooner than expected. Emphasizing it further, he stated that he has been considering the kind of life he would like to create for himself once he departs the spotlight. The entertainer stated:
“Even if everything crashes tomorrow, I’ve got a plan. I’m preparing to become a firefighter. I needed a bold exit strategy to remind myself that this isn’t my whole life. That doesn’t mean I’m not giving my all — I’ll pour everything into this and leave with no regrets.”
All you need to know about the South Korean entertainer and Single's Inferno 2, DEX
DEX or Kim Jin-young is a 29-year-old South Korean entertainer, actor, and YouTuber. He made his first public appearance on the South Korean dating show's second season, Single's Inferno 2, in 2022. Following his appearance, he soon rose to fame due to the attention he garnered from the show.
Soon, he was spotted in other survival shows, such as Zombieverse and MBC's Bloody Game, Fake Men 2, and others. His appearance in the second season of Bloody Game landed him the win of the category Rookie Male Entertainer at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards.
He also appeared on the second and third seasons of Kian 84's Adventure by Accident, which also features Kian84, Pani Bottle, and Lee Si-eon. The show won the entertainment two categories at the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards, such as his Rookie Awards and Best Couple Award.
He also kick-started his own TV show under Channel 117 called Dex's Fridge Interview. Additionally, he was also the host for the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards, alongside Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Se-young.
On the other hand, he also joined as one of the panelists in the third and fourth seasons of Single's Inferno. In 2024, he made his acting debut with his feature in the South Korean horror-thriller drama series Tarot: The Seven Chapter Story. He appeared in the first episode, Santa's Visit, starring Cho Yeo-jeong. Most recently, he also sat as one of the contestants on Netflix's Zombiverse, which premiered in November 2024.
Fans and netizens remain eager to see what else DEX has in store for them, as his career continues to evolve.