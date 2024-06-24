When is Tarot starring Jo Yeo Jeong, Park Ha Sun, Dex, & more releasing on OTT? Plot, cast, and all you need to know

Tarot: Stories of 7 Cards, the multiverse ominous drama starring Jo Yeo-jeong, Park Ha-sun, and Dex, is scheduled to release on July 15 on U+mobiletv with run time on Mondays and Tuesdays. STUDIO X+U's thriller drama, directed by Ashbun, has seven episodes with different stories that revolve around the characters encountering eerie happenings after finding a card.

The seven episodes named Santa’s Visit, Phishing, Single Locker, Please Throw It Away, Rent Mom, Late-Night Taxi, and Couple Manager will share one thing in common: they start with each character receiving a tarot card.

The movie version of the same which was released in June has the first three episodes included. Tarot was even selected for the Cannes International Series Festival. The series will have an additional four episodes. Jo Yeo-jeong, Park Ha-sun, Dex, Go Kyu-pil, Seo Ji-hoon, Lee Joo-bin, Kim Sung-tae, T-ara’s Eunjung, and Oh Yu-jin will feature in the series.

Tarot: Plot and casting

After they receive a card, seven individuals embark on an eerie and troubling journey as they try to find out the mystery behind the cards. The cards seem to be predicting the future. While some decide to believe it, others take it with a certain skepticism. Thanks to the movie, the plot of the first three episodes is out.

In Santa's Visit, Jo Yeo-jeong, who plays the character of a single working mother, has weird things happening to her daughter while she is at work. In Please Throw It Away, Dex, who stars as a delivery rider, faces bizarre incidents after he finds a card in a locker after receiving an order. Late Night Taxi, starring Go Kyu-pil, tells the story of Kyeong-rae, who takes a taxi in the middle of the night, which later turns into a grim experience.

As for the rest of the four episodes, Park Ho-sun stars in Rent Mom, while Seo-Ji-hoon and Lee Joo-bin will be seen in Single Locker. Kin Sung-tae and Eunjung take the lead in Couple Manager, and Oh Yu-jin will be seen in Phishing.

Dex's acting debut in Tarot

Dex, also known as Kim Ji-young, was originally a streamer and YouTuber popular among internet mongers. However, he gained major fame through Single's Inferno, a reality dating show. Apart from the popular Netflix dating show, he has also appeared in a few other reality TV shows, such as Bloody Game, Toy Soldiers: Fake Men 2, and Zombieverse. Adding another dating show to the list, he attended Love & Joy as well.

Fans will see Dex playing the character of a delivery rider, a master at his job who is saving up to start his own company, but his fate changes through the discovery of one of the tarot cards. He receives an order and then later discovers a card. In a few images that were released, a surprised Dex can be seen receiving the order to throw away trash on behalf of the customer.

With an extra four episodes, fans now wait to see what new stories will be added to the series of short films.

Tarot will be available to stream on U+mobiletv from July 15, 2024.