"I don't have technology"— Christopher Walken says he doesn't have a cellphone and doesn't use email

Veteran actor Christopher Walken has revealed that he remains disconnected from modern technology, stating in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on January 27, 2025, that he does not own a cellphone or use email.

The 81-year-old actor, who has had a prolific career spanning decades, said he only watches television via a satellite dish and had to receive DVD copies of Severance from Apple to view his own performance. Christopher Walken discussed his detachment from technology, saying,

"I don't have technology. I only have a satellite dish on my house. So I've seen 'Severance' on DVDs that they're good enough to send me. I don't have a cell phone. I've never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered."

Despite his avoidance of technology, Walken has remained active in the entertainment industry. His role in Severance earned him an Emmy nomination, and he has also recently appeared in Dune: Part Two as Emperor Shaddam IV.

Christopher Walken called his experience on Severance "a very special job" and credited the involvement of director Ben Stiller and longtime friends like John Turturro for making the project enjoyable.

Christopher Walken's Old-School Approach Aligns with Ben Stiller's 'No Phones' Rule on Severance

Christopher Walken's lack of modern gadgets inadvertently aligned with Severance co-executive producer and director Ben Stiller's strict "no phones" rule on set. Stiller previously explained on Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out podcast on January 15, 2025, that he enforces this rule to maintain focus and respect for the actors.

"Crew have to use phones sometimes to communicate, but, for me, I like no phones anywhere near the eyeshot of the actors," Stiller said, according to Variety. "My least favorite thing is to see a dolly grip guy hunched down while an actor is acting their brains out, and he's scrolling or whatever. It drives me crazy."

He added that it is crucial to motivate the crew and keep them engaged with the project rather than distracted by devices.

Christopher Walken previously spoke about his lack of access to streaming platforms during a January 17 appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, alongside Stiller and fellow Severance cast members Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette. When asked if he had watched all the episodes of Severance, Walken admitted that he had not.

"Not all of them. I can't. I don't have the equipment. So, they're good enough to send me DVDs," he explained.

Andy Cohen followed up, asking, "Oh, they do? Okay. Do you have an Apple TV+ subscription?" Walken simply replied,

"I don't have anything." Cohen responded with admiration, saying, "Right. You don't. Okay. I love you for that."

In Severance, Walken played Burt Goodman, a "severed" employee at Lumon Industries who forms a bond with Irving Bailiff, played by John Turturro. His performance earned him an Emmy nomination in 2022, and the show itself won two Emmys after being nominated in 14 categories.

Beyond Severance, Walken recently starred in Dune: Part Two, playing Emperor Shaddam IV. When asked about returning for Denis Villeneuve's planned third film, Dune Messiah, Walken admitted he was uncertain.

"I don't think I've ever finished a job and knew what the next one was,"

Walken said in the same Wall Street Journal interview, emphasizing that he takes roles based on availability and opportunity rather than strategic career choices.

