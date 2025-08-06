Is Daniel Kyri returning to Chicago Fire as Darren Ritter in season 14?

Daniel Kyri's exit from Chicago Fire after starring in the NBC procedural for seven seasons was announced in April 2025. He joined the long-running TV show in season 7 as the firefighter named Darren Ritter and had been a recurring guest star before becoming a series regular after two seasons.After season 13, he was supposed to depart from the show, but in recent updates, Daniel Kyri is confirmed to return as Darren Ritter in the upcoming Chicago Fire season 14. However, while he left the show as a series regular, his character will only be in the NBC procedural's 14th season in a limited capacity. On Monday, August 4, 2025, Kyri shared a behind-the-scenes photo of his return to the Chicago Fire set on his Instagram Stories, per People. He took a selfie with costars Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon, with the caption:&quot;Back! For a limited time only.&quot;Daniel Kyri also reposted a group picture Hudson shared in her Instagram Stories. In the photo were Kyri and Hudson with their costars Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, and their new castmember for season 14, Brandon Larracuente, in their firefighting uniform, hanging out by a fire truck.Chicago Fire season 14 release date, cast members, cast exits, and moreChicago Fire returns to NBC on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, and will be back to its usual time slot of 9:00 pm Eastern Time. While Daniel Kyri will be returning in a limited capacity in season 14, Jake Lockett and Michael Bradway won't be returning to the NBC drama.With that said, most of the main cast members will be reprising their roles alongside some new faces. Taylor Kinney returns as Lt. Kelly Severide, and so will Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd and Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal. Other cast members expected to return include David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Joe Minoso, and Jocelyn Hudon.13 Reasons Why and The Good Doctor star Brandon Larracuente will also be joining the team in season 14. He will be a series regular in the upcoming season and a key part of the Firehouse 51 team. His casting came after his Prime Video police procedural, On Call, was cancelled after its first season.As for what's going to happen in Chicago Fire season 14, showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider after the season 13 finale that there is going to be a time jump. However, how long the time jump will be is still kept under wraps. However, there's going to be a massive shakeup, and no one is safe from the blowback in the Chicago Fire Department. Newman added:&quot;Next season's going to be all about shakeups and how everybody reacts and new people and comings and goings.&quot;She also said that the &quot;shakeup&quot; is a depiction of what is happening in the real world, mentioning an auditor coming in and saying that CFD needs to clean house. Once the mandal comes down, Newman said that there will be &quot;all this craziness' happening that will affect everyone.Read more: When is Chicago Med returning to NBC?Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite TV shows as the year progresses.