Is Jennifer Aniston in The Last of Us? Friends star posts about the TV show on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston isn't technically in The Last of Us, but she made an unexpected cameo via a People magazine where she was on the cover. As seen in the season 2 premiere of the HBO drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which aired on April 13, 2025, Ellie (Ramsey) discovered a September 2003 issue of People magazine, with Jennifer Aniston as its cover star.

Some fans may have noticed the unexpected appearance of the actress in the post-apocalyptic series, but she further made a headline out of it after sharing the clip of the scene on her Instagram Stories. On April 22, 2025, the Hollywood actress shared the clip of the scene where Ellie discovered the magazine and flipped through its pages, writing:

"Of all things to survive the apocalypse."

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Story (Image via @jenniferaniston/Instagram)

She added a rolling on the floor laughing emoji and tagged the show's account with the lurking eyes emoji.

Weeks before her magazine cover popped up in The Last of Us season 2 premiere, Jennifer Aniston and the show's lead, Pedro Pascal, made headlines after they were photographed together in West Hollywood.

Pedro Pascal says he and Jennifer Aniston are "friends," setting the record straight about their current status

After photos of Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston attending a 3-hour dinner together in West Hollywood, California, on March 22, 2025, the Friends star and the Gladiator II actor sparked dating rumors. They were also spotted chatting near the valet area of the Sunset Tower Hotel after dinner, per Page Six.

Two days after the photos circulated, on March 24, the outlet cited a source denying that the two Hollywood stars are dating. The same source said that Pascal and Aniston "respect each other as artists" but that their relationship is "strictly platonic."

Also, on March 24, Pedro Pascal put down any romance rumors with Jennifer Aniston to rest. During the premiere event of The Last of Us season 2 held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, the actor made it clear what's going on between him and Aniston. He told E! News in an interview during the event:

"We're friends, and we went to dinner with mutual friends. It happens."

Their friendship is evident in how the two talk about each other. On April 2, 2025, Pascal turned 50, and Aniston took to her Instagram Stories, per People, to honor her friend on his big day. In the post, she wrote about the actor, "Can confirm—as nice as he seems." She also tagged the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor in the post and added two celebratory birthday emojis.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal talks about Jennifer Aniston in interviews with fondness. He regaled about how the actress "knows exactly what's going on with you" and how she has a way of making someone feel okay during an interview with Access Hollywood during The Last of Us season 2 premiere event on March 24. He said:

"If you're really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen Aniston, and she'll calm your central nervous system. You'll be like, 'Oh no, everything's fine, I'm safe.'"

Episodes of Pedro Pascal's The Last of Us season 2 are now streaming on Max, with new episodes arriving on the streamer every Sunday.

