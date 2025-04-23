Is Poppa's House cancelled by CBS? Explained

CBS's sitcom, Poppa's House, continues with 17 episodes of its first season released so far. The series follows the story of a renowned radio host, Poppa Fulton, and his son, Junior Fulton. Challenges pour in from all sides in their lives as the show progresses. While fans await the airing of the 18th episode, the show is set to come to a conclusion with it.

CBS has officially confirmed the cancellation of Poppa's House after one season. The show will not return for another season after its finale airs on April 28, 2025. The season finale will bring an end to the story of Poppa and Junior (played by real-life father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.), who have grown as characters from the experiences and challenges throughout the series.

Poppa's House portrays how Damon "Poppa" Fulton and Damon "Junior" Fulton overcome past traumas and inhibitions while facing the difficulties life throws at them in a comical yet emotional manner. The last episode will mark the culmination of their journey and show viewers how the relationships between the characters pan out.

Damon Wayans shares post after cancellation of Poppa's House

The lead actor of Poppa's House, Damon Wayans, shared a post on his Instagram handle on April 22, 2025, expressing his thoughts and deep gratitude regarding the show. Wayans wrote an extensive caption on his post along with a still from episode 6, Family Photo, of the show.

The actor penned down his sincere emotions as the series nears its end. Reflecting on his journey with the show, Wayans thanked several key parts of the show.

"Creating poppas house was such a beautiful journey. My heart is full as I say thank you to every single person who made Poppa’s House such a meaningful experience," the caption read.

He extended a heartfelt gratitude to the cast and crew of Poppa's House, acknowledging their efforts in the show.

"To the incredible cast you brought so much heart, soul, and joy to every scene. It was an absolute honor to share the screen with you and create something special together. To the writers, producers, directors, and the entire crew you were the heartbeat of this show," it continued.

He also thanked his family members and friends who contributed to the making of Poppa's House and supported him on this journey. The actor concluded the note by thanking all the viewers who watched and supported the show.

Exploring the story of Poppa's House so far

L to R: Tetona Jackson, Damon Wayans Jr., Damon Wayans, and Essence Atkins in Poppa's House (Image via Instagram/@poppashousecbs)

The show first aired on October 21, 2024. Starring Damon Wayans as Damon "Poppa" Fulton, Damon Wayans Jr. as Damon "Junior" Fulton, Essence Atkins as Dr. Ivy Reed, Tetona Jackson as Nina Fulton (Junior's wife), and Geoffrey Owens as J.J. (Nina's father), the series is produced by CBS Studios and co-created by Damon Wayans and Kevin Hench.

The series draws inspiration from real-life instances and incidents of Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Wayans Jr. It begins with establishing Poppa as a firm and close-minded radio host, leading his life after a divorce. The entry of a new co-host, Dr. Ivy, on his show puts him off initially, but they develop a strong bond as the series progresses.

Junior, Poppa's son, starts off as someone who is lost, trudging between his responsibilities and his dream of becoming a film director. His relationship with his wife, Nina, is shown as one full of troubles and miscommunications.

While the initial episodes take the viewers through Poppa and Ivy's dynamics, the challenges and the start of a new podcast series bring freedom and creativity to their radio show. Junior struggles to mend his bond with Poppa, eventually finding the courage to speak up to him at several points. Nina and Junior are seen making efforts to fix their marriage and raise their children in a healthy manner.

Episode 8 onward, moments of bonding and emotional vulnerability can be observed frequently between Poppa and Junior. They break the barriers caging them and experience and tackle the grief, loss, and pain of past trauma together.

From parenting struggles to a chaos-filled daily life, every character in Poppa's House brings a unique subplot to the series.

What lies ahead in Poppa's House?

Damon Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans in a scene from Poppa's House (Image via Instagram/@poppashousecbs)

While the father-son relationship continues to experience highs and lows, the Ivy-Poppa bond also grows to that of close friends. Characters like Nina, Catherine (Poppa's ex-wife), Trey, and Maya bring fresh perspectives in different episodes.

More bonding and understanding between characters can be expected in the upcoming finale, bringing closure to their troubled relationships with one another. There may be a special focus on how Poppa and Ivy's relationship progresses and whether it will take a romantic turn towards the end.

As per the official synopsis, the finale will showcase a special surprise by Poppa for Ivy. The episode will also explore how Nina will spearhead the short film Junior is working on. These descriptions hint at a season finale full of surprises as the viewers bid adieu to the show.

