Jang Dong-yoon reportedly to star in the upcoming series Night in Heaven

On May 15, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that actor Jang Dong-yoon would star in the upcoming series Night in Heaven. In response, an entertainment insider told the publication that he would be the leading character for the drama.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Night in Heaven has been adapted from the novel of the same name, authored by Hwang Eui-geon. It is set to be a romance drama depicting the process of two people left by the world who discovered salvation and solace in each other's company.

Jang Dong-yoon would reportedly offer the character of Cheon-guk in the upcoming series Night in Heaven

The series Night in Heaven is set against the backdrop of the wealthy chaebol family. It will showcase the tale of a chaebol heiress who has been residing as an illegitimate child and the master of a secret club established in Cheongdam. Subsequently, the duo will find love in each other's existence.

Ad

If Jang Dong-yoon accepts the casting offer, he will play the role of a former taekwondo athlete, Cheon-guk, and the master of the secret club Si Bel Homme (translated to French for handsome man) located in Cheongdam. The series is set to be helmed by the director Yoon Jong-ho, who has been popular for shows such as Lovely Runner, My Holo Love, Flower of Evil, Times, and more.

Ad

For those unversed, Jang Dong-yoon made his acting debut with the web drama Women at a Game Company in 2016. He was subsequently cast in the teen-mystery series Solomon's Perjury. Later, he appeared as one of the leading protagonists in the teen-romance drama School 2017.

He rose to prominence after appearing in the romance and historical drama The Tale of Nokdu alongside the actress Kim So-hyun. Later, he bagged many accolades, including the Excellence Award for Actor under the miniseries category at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards and Best New Actor Award at the 7th APAN Star Awards.

Ad

In recent news, he made appearances in multiple notable projects, including Like Flowers in Sand, My Man is Cupid, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and more. He also signed an exclusive contract with BH Entertainment in March, 2024. He has also been reportedly confirmed for the upcoming mystery and psychological drama The Mantis: Original Sin with eight episodes. The series is slated for release in September, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More