Jang Dong-yoon reportedly to star in the upcoming series Night in Heaven

On May 15, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that actor Jang Dong-yoon would star in the upcoming series Night in Heaven. In response, an entertainment insider told the publication that he would be the leading character for the drama.
Night in Heaven has been adapted from the novel of the same name, authored by Hwang Eui-geon. It is set to be a romance drama depicting the process of two people left by the world who discovered salvation and solace in each other's company.
Jang Dong-yoon would reportedly offer the character of Cheon-guk in the upcoming series Night in Heaven
The series Night in Heaven is set against the backdrop of the wealthy chaebol family. It will showcase the tale of a chaebol heiress who has been residing as an illegitimate child and the master of a secret club established in Cheongdam. Subsequently, the duo will find love in each other's existence.
If Jang Dong-yoon accepts the casting offer, he will play the role of a former taekwondo athlete, Cheon-guk, and the master of the secret club Si Bel Homme (translated to French for handsome man) located in Cheongdam. The series is set to be helmed by the director Yoon Jong-ho, who has been popular for shows such as Lovely Runner, My Holo Love, Flower of Evil, Times, and more.
For those unversed, Jang Dong-yoon made his acting debut with the web drama Women at a Game Company in 2016. He was subsequently cast in the teen-mystery series Solomon's Perjury. Later, he appeared as one of the leading protagonists in the teen-romance drama School 2017.
He rose to prominence after appearing in the romance and historical drama The Tale of Nokdu alongside the actress Kim So-hyun. Later, he bagged many accolades, including the Excellence Award for Actor under the miniseries category at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards and Best New Actor Award at the 7th APAN Star Awards.
In recent news, he made appearances in multiple notable projects, including Like Flowers in Sand, My Man is Cupid, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and more. He also signed an exclusive contract with BH Entertainment in March, 2024. He has also been reportedly confirmed for the upcoming mystery and psychological drama The Mantis: Original Sin with eight episodes. The series is slated for release in September, 2025.