Jessica Capshaw explains why she did not like Grey's Anatomy co-star Camilla Luddington on their podcast

Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw shared how her relationship with co-star Camilla Luddington turned from enemies to besties.

During the debut episode of Capshaw and Luddington’s podcast Call It What It Is on June 3, the former admitted to her co-host, and now bestie, that she didn’t always like her. Capshaw, who played Dr. Arizona Robbins in the ABC medical drama series, said that she didn’t like Luddington, who played Dr. Jo Wilson in Grey’s Anatomy, when they were first introduced.

Talking about the initial animosity, Jessica Capshaw told her co-host and co-star:

“We met 12 years ago, and I think because we have such a solid friendship now, the assumption is that we have always been friends…like, ‘Here’s my friendship bracelet, call me. It was not the case. It was not the case for us. This was not our story.”

Capshaw recalled their first meeting in 2012 on the Grey’s Anatomy set, and shared what she thought of Luddington then.

"When I first met you, I know this is shocking, I did not like you."

Sharing her reasons for her initial dislike of her co-star, Jessica Capshaw noted that much of it stemmed from her insecurity in going back on set shortly after giving birth. She said:

“When I first met you, I had just had a baby and was coming back to work and I was feeling very insecure about pretty much everything.”

Jessica Capshaw recalls first meeting with Camilla Luddington on set

Already insecure about coming back on set after giving birth, Jessica Capshaw admitted that the buzz of Luddington’s arrival on the show had brought initial unease. Camilla Luddington joined the cast of the medical drama series during its 9th season. Jessica Capshaw recalled:

“I might have shown up to set and people were atwitter about some beautiful new woman coming to the show. I think these things can happen where all of a sudden I was sitting across from this beautiful young woman and not feeling myself and I was like, ‘Mm I don’t know that I’m going to like her.’”

Luddington also admitted that she had known of her co-star’s dislike towards her and recalled a “burger truck incident” that offended Capshaw. Luddington responded:

“I realized kind of quickly that you didn’t like me. Let’s call it the burger truck incident of 2012. There was a lovely burger truck and I snapped a picture of the truck and was like, ‘I’m gonna post it on Twitter, and tag Shonda and say thank you for the burger truck,’ which was very polite. Um, someone wasn’t a fan of it.”

Luddington admitted that the photo had also captured Capshaw eating, and that the latter was not happy that Luddington posted a picture with her in it and didn’t ask for permission first.

While the duo had continued their beef for a while, they ultimately became amicable during dinner with sushi, and later found friendship over sashimi.

Grey's Anatomy has recently been renewed for season 21.