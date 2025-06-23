Kim Coates discusses The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 finale (Exclusive)

The season 2 finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City was indeed as action-packed as anyone could have hoped. Sportskeeda was delighted to have veteran actor Kim Coates, who plays Bruegel on the show, discuss his character's arc.

Ad

Disclaimer: Spoilers follow for everyone that wasn't watched The Walking Dead: Dead City's gripping season finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Negan invites Bruegel and his men to a feast, which is a ruse to ambush them. A skirmish breaks out with Bruegel on his knees, just like the Survivors were during season 7 of The Walking Dead.

However, in The Walking Dead: Dead City, Negan chooses to opt for a flamethrower rather than a baseball bat in Bruegel's final moments before he roasts the gang leader's face off.

Ad

Trending

Coates spoke to Sportskeeda about his character's gruesome final moments in the spinoff.

"I never wanted Bruegel to give up. I think, right to the very end, I felt as Bruegel, I could talk him out of it. I could talk him out of not killing me for the strength of a partnership he and I could be. And you know what? I was right. There's nothing like that power twosome that Negan and Bruegel could have been, but it wasn't to be," he said.

Ad

Ad

The stylish, eloquent, flamboyant Bruegel turns into a bit of a coward when confronted with his mortality, as the flames dance before his face. Coates addressed this particular moment.

"You play it. That's the the beautiful, begging, coward, incredible character that Eli Jorne created for me, and I obviously had my own flair to it, but I never thought of giving up ever, and whining and crying, and no, don't! Don't! Don't! Boom! It's over," Coates stated.

Ad

The Walking Dead: Dead City actor has had quite an illustrious career

From shows like Prison Break and Sons of Anarchy, Kim Coates has had a career that few can boast of. In a previous interview, the actor had addressed the 'golden age of television' with shows like The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy running in close succession.

Ad

"I mean, you got to remember when when Sons of Anarchy started in 2008, very shortly thereafter there were five hit cable shows. It was The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy, Breaking Bad, Mad Men and Game of Thrones. Those were five massive cable hits on FX, AMC, HBO okay, fine," he elaborated.

Ad

He also spoke about the changing nature of the television viewer, from the culture of waiting for the next episode to drop to binge-watching shows in succession.

"So people still weren't on their computer a lot. They were watching it Sunday night Game of Thrones, Tuesday night, you know, Sons of Anarchy. You had to wait a week to see the next one!" he recalled.

Ad

The Walking Dead: Dead City actor is loving life at this point, and is grateful for how things have panned out across his career.

"I just love doing great projects and saying yes to the ones I really want to do. And The Walking Dead Season 2 was one of those projects," Coates said.

The Walking Dead: Dead City may have signaled the end of Bruegel as a threat, but what lies in store for Negan and Maggie going forward? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riju Dasgupta Riju Dasgupta may be better known in certain circles as a writer for the pro wrestling division in Sportskeeda, but in some others, he is known as an ardent Walking Dead fan.



Some of you may also know him as the bassist of Albatross and/or Primitiv. It's okay if you don't. Nobody knows the bassist anyway. Know More