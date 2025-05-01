MBC announces ONE: High School Heroes release starring Lee Jung-ha and Kim Do-wan: All we know so far

Wavve's upcoming drama One: High School Heroes (aka One) was announced by iMBC News across its official platforms on April 30, 2025. There has been a surge of high school dramas in recent months, and this upcoming drama is set to join the ranks.

The drama will star Lee Jung-ha and Kim Do-wan in the lead. It is slated to release on the online streaming platform Wavve on May 30, 2025. A cryptic poster showing the two male leads with their backs to the camera was shared along with the drama details. The scene around these two leads looks like a ruined building complex. The poster features yellow and blue lighting.

More about One: High School Heroes storyline and characters explored

One: High School Heroes is based on a webtoon of the same name, which was serialized on Kakao Daum in 2019 and has since surpassed 65 million cumulative views. The drama tells the story of Kim Ui-gyeom (played by Lee Jung-ha) and Kang Yoon-gi (played by Kim Do-wan). Kim Ui-gyeom is a transfer student who has suffered assault at the hands of his father.

Ui-gyeom has exceptional fighting skills. Kang Yoon-gi discovers Ui-gyeom's talent and leads him into a world of fighting by forming the 'High School Heroes.' He also harbors a secret of his own.

The drama is directed by Lee Seong-tae, and the script is written by Kim Young-eun. The webtoon had also won an award, the Today's Cartoon Award, in 2020.

The main cast of One: High School Heroes

Lee Jung-ha rose to fame after his role in the thriller superhero drama Moving, in which he possessed the ability to fly. He has also appeared in supporting roles in dramas like Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung, Run On, and Nevertheless. He also played a pivotal role in the 2024 drama The Auditors.

Kim Do-wan recently played the main lead in the 2024 drama Wedding Impossible. He has also appeared in supporting roles in other dramas, such as Doona!, My Roommate is a Gumiho, and Tempted. Lim Hyun-tae, Kim Sang-ho, and Kim Joo-ryoung will be seen in supporting roles in the drama.

One: High School Heroes is Wavve's first original drama to be presented this May.

