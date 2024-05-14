“Mine is a different one than people assume” — Kelly Clarkson says she resorted to medication for weight loss, but it’s not Ozempic

American TV personality and singer Kelly Clarkson revealed she has been taking medications for weight loss. During the Monday, May 13, 2024, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 42-year-old shared a tidbit on her health journey with guest Whoopi Goldberg.

The Stronger singer began her episode by complimenting Goldberg on how "great" and "younger" she looks. To which the actress replied, "It's all the weight I've lost." She stated —

"I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."

Clarkson adds to the conversation, explaining she too lost "a lot" of weight using medication but stated —

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad."

Goldberg was referring to Ozempic (which Kelly later brings up), a Type II diabetes drug that is given as a shot. As per Healthline, the drug is sometimes prescribed (off-label) for weight management. However, it is not FDA-approved for this purpose.

"Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else" — Kelly Clarkson clarifies she is not taking Ozempic

While discussing their medication, Kelly Clarkson explained she was initially afraid and refused.

"My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else," she explained.

The host continued to explain that the medication was "something that aids in helping break down the sugar," adding that her body doesn't "do it right." She also revealed that many of those close to her thought she was "miserable and depressed" due to her weight. However, the American Idol winner stated that was not the case.

Back in January, Clarkson, while interviewing Kevin James for her show, stated she was "pre-diabetic," which prompted her to begin her weight loss journey. When James complimented her looks, the singer quipped —

"Oh, thank you. Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic. That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight.”

At the time, the Grammy-winning singer told People (January 2024) that she was able to lose weight because she was "listening to (her) doctor." While revealing her diet, Kelly Clarkson added —

"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

The singer also credited her fitness transformation to her children, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7. Clarkson moved her talk show and children, whom she shared with her ex, Brandon Blackstock, to New York last year. She told People that "walking in the city is quite the workout."

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum," she elaborated.

Last year, there were rumors surrounding Kelly Clarkson's weight transformation, with many reports, including one in October 2023 by the Deccan Herald, questioning whether she was using Ozempic.

Whoopi Goldberg's interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show is available to stream on Peacock.

