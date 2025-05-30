My Lovely Journey starring Gong Seung-yeon, Kim Jae-young and Yoo Joon-sang: Release date, plot, cast, & all you need to know

On May 30, 2025, Channel A officially released the first poster for its upcoming drama series My Lovely Journey on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. The channel also revealed that the series will air later this year in August.

The drama series, which is produced by Big Ocean ENM, stars Gong Seung-yeon as Kang Yeo-reum, Yoo Jun-sang as Oh Sang-sik, and Kim Jae-young as Lee Yeon-seok in the lead roles, as reported by MBC on May 30.

My Lovely Journey is a healing and emotional drama that revolves around an idol turned travel reporter who has never been the centre of her own life. She soon realizes the meaning of life and true success while on assigned trips for others.

The drama series is based on a best-selling Japanese novel of the same name by Harada Maha. The series is directed by Kang Sol, known for his work in Show Window: The Queen's House, and the screenplay is written by Jung Hoe-hyun, known for Radiant Office.

More about the upcoming drama series My Lovely Journey

The recently launched posters of My Lovely Journey feature the leading actors, Gong Seung-yeon, Yoo Jun-sang, and Kim Jae-young, as they stand against the backdrop of a forest. The backdrop of blue skies and trees creates a seemingly comfortable atmosphere that radiates positive energy and chemistry.

As per MBC, the poster comes with a title that says:

"For you who cannot leave," as translated from Korean by Google.

The phrase seems to convey the core message of the drama series, which raises expectations for empathy, healing, and comfort that the characters go through on their journeys.

The cast lineup of My Lovely Journey includes Gong Seung-yeon, who plays the role of Kang Yeo-reun, a former idol group member who is currently working as a travel reporter for a lifestyle programme. Kang Yeo-reum, though she appears to be an icon of positivity and optimism, is actually anxious about her future.

Yoo Jun-sang plays the character of Oh Sang-sik, who is the CEO of Ogu Entertainment, the entertainment company Kang Yeo-reum is a part of. Sang-sik comes from a family of doctors and has gone through various career paths from being a boxer to a former manager before ultimately settling down as the CEO of the entertainment company.

Kim Jae-young portrays Lee Yeon-seok, who is an aspiring film director. Post graduating from a prestigious university's engineering department, he quits his job at a large corporate firm. He ultimately chooses to become a film student and develops a special relationship with Kang Yeo-reum, who hosts the travel segment that he is assigned to edit.

My Lovely Journey will be broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays and is set to premiere in August 2025.

