The Recruit, which was supposed to return to Netflix with a third season, has been canceled by the streaming giant. The espionage dramedy, which ran for 14 episodes across two seasons, premiered in December 2022.

The series follows the story of a newly recruited CIA lawyer, Owen Hendricks, who finds himself involved in massive international conflicts with dangerous parties just as he enters the agency as a fresher. Things get out of hand, when an asset tries to expose her relationship with the agency, and Noah must stop her at all costs.

Netflix cancels The Recruit after two seasons

Although the spy dramedy series was extremely popular on Netflix, it did not have an automatic renewal for season 3 before season 2 aired.

Since season 2 of the series was announced right around the time of the premiere of season 1, viewers were expecting that a third season would be announced soon after the premiere of season 2. The anticipation also stemmed from the fact that the second season left the audience with a cliffhanger.

Unfortunately, as it stands, the show has not been renewed, with Netflix finally announcing its cancellation as well.

Alexi Hawley bids goodbye to The Recruit

Creator of the series, Alexi Hawley, has bid a heartfelt goodbye to the spy series on X. He wrote:

"It started with a conversation. A show about a CIA lawyer that wasn't a law show. A fresh way into a spy series inspired by Adam Ciralsky, a former Agency lawyer turned force of nature. And the phrase that crystalized it all for me: "The CIA isn't sexy, it's the post office with secrets." We sold the pilot to USA Network. Where it died. But then the stars aligned in a way they never do. Doug Liman. Noah Centineo. And a new life at Netflix. The second script was easier to write than the first - which also doesn't happen - but it's a really good sign that the show works."

He concluded his post by thanking the cast and crew besides giving fans some hope by teasing the possibility of a movie:

"Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we'd all be there in a heartbeat. If not, man, we left it all on the field. For those who haven't yet watched, dive in. I swear to God you'll enjoy the ride. In an age of shows that feel like homework, The Recruit is a blast that has stakes and humor and hardcore action which will keep you leaning forward."

Colton Dunn, who played CIA operative Lester Kitchens on the show, announced the cancellation on Threads. He wrote:

“The Recruit has been cancelled y’all. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for your tv story!!”

The Netflix series had been doing relatively well with its second run. The Recruit season 2 was even named one of Variety’s most anticipated shows of 2025. It had debuted with 5.9 million views in its first four days on Netflix.

Catch the first two seasons of The Recruit on Netflix now.

