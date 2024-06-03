Netflix’s animated Tomb Raider series sets premiere date 

Netflix has officially set the stage for its latest venture into the animated realm with Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, scheduled to premiere on October 10, 2024. According to critics, the series is expected to capture audiences with the thrilling escapades of the iconic British archaeologist, Lara Croft. The protagonist will be voiced by a well-known British actress, Hayley Atwell.

The new addition to the collection of the saga is anticipated to draw fans of the long-standing video game franchise along with that it is expected to attract new viewers with its rich story and animation. Directed by Tasha Huo and produced by Legendary Television, the anticipation around this release is palpable, particularly among those who have followed Lara’s exploits over the years.

Cast and crew members who joined Tomb Raider

In the Netflix animated series, Hayley Atwell takes the lead, lending her voice to the intrepid archaeologist, Lara Croft. The cast also features Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon. Baylon will be reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video game series.

Tasha Huo, who is known for her work on The Witcher: Blood Origin, will also take over the project as both writer and executive producer. Alongside Huo, the series boasts a roster of executive producers which includes Dmitri M. Johnson, Howard Bliss, Stephan Bugaj, and Jacob Robinson. Their collective expertise is anticipated to bring a fresh yet faithful dimension to the beloved series which will in turn ensure it resonates well with both old fans and newcomers.

What is the animated series about?

The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft picks up right after the Survivor trilogy, which includes the games Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

In the upcoming series, the plot thickens when a mysterious and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor. The figure who stole it is linked closely to her past, and Lara is drawn back to her roots. The theft propels her on a global journey, which pushes her to explore ancient tombs and confront her deepest fears. Throughout the quest, Lara battles physical adversaries along with all the internal conflicts.

Every step she takes determines the type of hero she aims to become. The series will explore her evolution in a way that questions and shows her motivations and values.

Origins and inspiration of the Netflix animated series

The storyline of the upcoming Netflix animated series is inspired by the popular Survivor trilogy of the Tomb Raider video games, developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix.

The games are a major reboot of the franchise which focuses on a younger Lara Croft as she gets on what would define her as the legendary Tomb Raider. Since Lara Croft's first appearance in 1996, this Netflix animated series has become a cornerstone of video game lore, which in turn has made Lara Croft one of the most influential and celebrated figures in the gaming community.

The series is set to premiere on October 10 exclusively on Netflix. The animated series promises to provide a nostalgic feeling with novelty, which in turn offers both long-standing fans and newcomers a fresh take on Lara Croft's adventures.