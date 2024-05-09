Netflix’s Baby Reindeer: How to watch real-life Martha’s interview with Piers Morgan? Details explored

Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer has taken the streaming platform by storm after it was released in April 2024 on Netflix. Following an autobiographical account of Gadd which traces an experience he had in his 20s of being stalked by a customer at a bar where he worked, Gadd had initially created a one-man show, which eventually led to the hit comedy-drama series.

The series stars Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott, a criminal lawyer with a concerning past who was effectively the stalker in the series. As the story is based on real life, Piers Morgan has landed an interview with the real-life Martha Scott, shedding light on her perspective of the story as she aims to disprove the notion that she is merely a ‘stalker.’

Morgan, an investigative journalist, television personality, and author, has held a range of big interviews in recent years, with the real-life Martha Scott, named Fiona Harvey, intent to have her say on the matter.

The interview is set to air live on Thursday, May 9, at 8 PM ET and will be available to be live-streamed on Morgan’s YouTube Channel.

Where to watch Piers Morgan’s interview with Baby Reindeer’s real-life Martha Scott?

In an earlier post announcing the iconic interview, Morgan had noted the following on his X account earlier—

“The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker?”

Since then, the interviewer has posted several updates about the live stream. Morgan, in another post, claimed that almost 1000 people were already waiting for it to air—

“Incredible.. nearly 1000 already waiting on our @PiersUncensored YouTube channel for the #MarthaUncensored interview with 2.5hrs to go until it drops.”

The interview will be available to be watched for free, on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube Channel, which has already added a link for the video.

Furthermore, the entire clip can then be expected to make its way to Morgan’s YouTube channel. The interview has the title," "Richard Gadd is PSYCHOTIC” Baby Reindeer’s ‘Real’ Martha Fiona Harvey", although no other details about its contents have been released thus far.

As the title suggests, Fiona Harvey is aiming to shed light on her side of the story and wants to prove that she is not a stalker, as she was portrayed in Baby Reindeer.

However, one thing is certain. Harvey is going to come up with a range of revelations that might as well shed further light on the Baby Reindeer story.

Richard Gadd is the writer as well as the male lead in the series. The series comprises seven episodes and all of them are currently streaming on Netflix.

The streaming service reports that with 18.6 million views, or 73.6 million viewing hours, Baby Reindeer topped Netflix's Global Top 10 TV Shows ranking for the week of April 29 to May 5.

