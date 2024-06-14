Netflix’s Squid Game reported to have wrapped filming Seasons 2 & 3 back-to-back

After the gigantic success of the first season, the cast of Hwang Do Hyuk's Squid Game has completed their filming task this June for the next two seasons, as per OSEN's report. The cast, comprising Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Gyu-young, after 11 months of filming, celebrated with a 2-day party in Gapyeong on the June 11 and 12.

The 2nd season is expected to be broadcast in the second half of 2024 and will have a total of 6 episodes. With 14 Emmy nominations, Squid Game's season 1 swept away all the viewers. Now, they eagerly await to see what season has on hold.

According to OSEN, the filming of the two seasons began in July 2023 and ended in June with a two-day, one-night party with barbeque and water activities. Second season will have a set of 6 episodes, while the third season may have a seventh.

Both the seasons will be released with a short gap between them, similar to how The Glory was.

Squid Game Season 2 glimpses

Hwang, the director and writer, became the first-ever Asian filmmaker to take home the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series trophy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards with Squid Game. The series also broke records to become Netflix's most-watched series. This time, the focus is on leveling up further.

Season 1 saw the 456 players putting their lives at risk to bag 45.6 billion won. Season 2 will take place following Seong Gi-hun's shocking choices in the Season 1 conclusion. Changing course, he now no longer plans to move to the United States but has another important mission.

The 17-second clip that Netflix released shows Gi-hun on the phone, promising to hunt someone out with a tone unmistakenly determined and grateful. A few pictures also give the audience an idea of what is to be expected from the upcoming season.

As reported by Reuters, Director Hwang might even revive some of the characters killed in the last season. According to Netflix, Hwang said,

"I do have a lot on my shoulders, but I’ll make sure it’s worth the wait."

After a few first pictures and teases, fans now wait for the official announcement of the release date of both seasons.