"New friends in town"– Fans surprised as actor Park Seo-joon appears at Son Heung-min’s UEFA victory amid the footballer's ongoing blackmail scandal

On May 22, 2025, fans were surprised when Park Seo-joon showed up alongside footballer Son Heung-min during one of the most important moments of the latter's career. English football club Tottenham Hotspur claimed victory over fellow English club Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final with a score of 1-0. With this, Son Heung-min won his first major club title in almost a decade with the team.

The captain was seen in tears as he hugged his teammates. Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon was spotted hurrying onto the field to join in the celebration. Clips of the duo celebrating, while also posing with the trophy, quickly spread across social media platforms.

Park Seo-joon, who was dressed casually, was captured in a happy mood as he celebrated his friend's victory in Bilbao, Spain. Fans took to social media to express how moved they were by Park’s support. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote,

"New friends in town. I love to see it!!"

Many highlighted the significance of this gesture amid the current circumstances including the Tottenham Hotspur captain, who has been involved in a blackmail scandal. More fans commented on the interaction between the two stars.

"I so love that they are close frens," an X user mentioned.

"awwwwww this is the cutest thing," a fan remarked.

"Friends, I didn’t know the lore that these two were friends ????," another person added.

"They are celebrating and Seo Joon going to hug him, the sweetest they didn’t know they were super friends congratulations to Son," another person wrote.

Many called the moment “cute” and applauded Park for showing up not just as a celebrity, but as a loyal friend.

"Omg Seojoon were there to congratulate him!!," a fan wrote.

"I thought it was so cute how Seo Joon was celebrating alongside Son," an X user added.

"Yo, Park Seo Joon came to watch the match yesterday. Wow, he really went out of his way to see the game last night, huh," another person commented.

Blackmail case details and more on Park Seo-joon and Son Heung-min’s friendship

While Son Heung-min's triumph on the field was historic, it comes at a complicated point in time in his personal life. Earlier this year, the footballer became embroiled in a blackmail scandal involving a woman who claimed to be his former partner. According to The Indian Express, she alleged that she was pregnant during their relationship in 2023 and later had an abortion. She further alleged that Son Heung-min reportedly paid 300 million KRW as part of a non-disclosure agreement.

The situation escalated when her new boyfriend, after allegedly discovering the agreement on her phone, attempted to extort an additional 70 million KRW from Son in early 2025.

When the footballer refused, the story was leaked, leading to both individuals being arrested on charges of blackmail. While the police confirmed that the abortion did take place, the child’s paternity remains uncertain as of yet. The case is still under investigation.

Despite this ongoing legal turmoil, Park Seo-joon’s presence at the UEFA final stood as a reassuring gesture of solidarity. The two have often shown admiration for one another.

While Son Heung-min’s professional legacy is now cemented with this major UEFA win, the weeks ahead will likely continue to bring headlines related to the unfolding case.

