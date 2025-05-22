 “OST of the year”- Fans cheer as TXT’s ‘When The Day Comes’ dethrones Eclipse's ‘Sudden Shower’ to reach #1 on Bugs Weekly OST Chart in 2025

On Thursday, May 22, TXT's recent OST, When The Day Comes, for the K-drama series, Resident Playbook, made a new peak on the music charts. The song recently dethroned the first rank held by Sudden Shower by Eclipse for the K-drama series, Lovely Runner, on the Bugs Weekly OST Chart.

Given that Sudden Shower held the spot for a long time since its premiere in April 2024, many fans and netizens were impressed to see TXT's latest OST, When The Day Comes take the first spot at the Bugs Weekly OST Chart.

Currently, these two tracks share the first two ranks on the chart. Therefore, fans have been congratulating TXT and celebrating their recent achievement. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"at this rate ost of the year is secured hell yes"

"DETHRONING THE BEST OST IN MELON MUSIC AWARDS LAST YEAR?!?@@?,# INSANEEE" said a fan on X

"no cause why is the ost so addicting, i haven't even started the drama and im obsessed" added another fan

"dethroning eclipse is insane" commented another netizen

More fans and netizens talked about the recent milestone of the TXT members, which is beyond impressive.

"we got ourselves a best ost nominee" stated a fan

"the way some yall dont know how crazy this actually is like omg" added an X user

"OST OF THE YEAR I CAN FEEL IT" said a netizen

"THIS IS INSANE, SUDDEN SHOWER WAS A HIT IN KOREA" commented another X user

All you need to know about TXT and their recent activities

TXT or TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a five-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2019. The group consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai, and they made their debut through their first EP, The Dream Chapter: Star.

Soobin is the leader of the group, and the other positions of the members in TXT are not set. Soon after their debut, they rose to fame with several intriguing music releases and interesting concepts. Their famous tracks include Blue Hour, Sugar Rush Ride, Anti-Romantic, CROWN, Cat & Dog, New Rules, and many others.

Most recently, in April 2024, they released their sixth EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, which held Deja Vu as its lead single. Around November of the same year, they released another EP, The Star Chapter: Sanctuary, where the track Over The Moon was the title track. In December 2024, the group announced their temporary hiatus to focus on their health, family, and other personal matters.

Around March 2025, the group returned from their hiatus. The members also continued with the second part of their Act: Promise World Tour with stops across Europe and Asia. The first part of the tour was rolled out in March 2024 with stops in South Korea, the United States, Japan, China, Indonesia, Singapore, and Taiwan. On May 2, they released their latest digital single, Love Language.

