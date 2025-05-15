Park Hyung-sik sets up one-man agency with long-time manager after parting ways with P&Studio 

Park Hyung-sik is getting ready for a new beginning in his career. On May 15, South Korean news organization JTBC News reported that the Buried Hearts actor is in talks to set up a one-man agency with his long-time manager after his contract with P&Studio expired.

Ad

According to the publication, Park Hyung-sik's manager has been with him for more than a decade, dating back to when he was part of the K-pop group ZE:A.

The duo's mutual trust, developed over many years of working together, has remained a steady presence throughout his evolution from idol to actor, according to the publication. The two reportedly shared an apartment whilst he was active as an idol.

Despite having received offers from other agencies, Park Hyung-sik opted to establish a one-man agency in order to continue working closely with his manager.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Park Hyung-sik transforms into a dark villain in KBS2's upcoming fantasy drama Twelve

In terms of his recent work, Park Hyung-sik's latest drama, Buried Hearts, concluded its broadcast on SBS in April. The actor's portrayal of Seo Dong-ju gained him much popularity despite mixed reviews about the drama overall.

Following his role as Seo Dong-ju, he will be starring in KBS 2TV's new fantasy action drama Twelve. According to an October 2024 report from Daily Sports, the drama will feature an epic adventure deeply grounded in Korean mythology, while delivering a modern-day spectacle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Twelve will follow a group of supernatural celestial creatures or angels, who are disguised as human beings. Each of these creatures represents one of the 12 zodiac signs of Eastern mythology. These creatures have special powers and have the sacred responsibility of safeguarding man from evil or otherworldly forces.

They once managed to seal out ancient evil at the gates of hell through great sacrifice, bringing peace back to the world. But that tenuous peace is broken when these dark powers reawaken, unleashing a wave of chaos and terror.

Ad

According to Daily Sports, Park Hyung-sik will play the sinister character of O-gwi, an incarnation of darkness represented by crows. Having been sealed away for thousands of years, O-gwi re-emerges to wreak havoc, compelling the heavenly warriors back to combat.

At the forefront of this impending conflict will be Taesan, played by Ma Dong-seok. The head of the 12 angels and a personification of the tiger zodiac, Taesan has to rise again to defend mankind, paving the way for an epic battle between light and darkness.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Veteran actor Sung Dong-il, together with Seo In-guk, Lee Joo-bin, and Kang Mi-na, has also been reported to join the ensemble, further fueling excitement for this star-studded production. At the helm is director Kang Dae-gyu, known for movies such as Harmony (2010) and Pawn (2020). Twelve is set to broadcast during the latter part of 2025 and will consist of 8 episodes.

With this new chapter ahead, fans' attention is focused on the direction Park Hyung-sik will take as he embarks on this independent venture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More