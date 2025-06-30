“Please reunite with kim sohyun” — Fans react as Song Kang reported to make comeback with piano-themed drama ‘Four Hands’ after military discharge

On June 30, 2025, SPOTV reported that actor Song Kang is expected to make a comeback soon after finishing his military service. The 31-year-old is reportedly being considered for the lead role in the upcoming drama Four Hands.

While discussions about his role are still ongoing, fans have already started suggesting possible female leads, proposing names like Kim So-hyun (his Love Alarm co-star), Kim Ji-eun, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

R. @yrnrth LINK please reunite with kim sohyun ><

The drama takes its name from a piano technique where two players share a single keyboard. The story reportedly follows the lives of students at a high school for the arts. Music plays a key role in both their personal and artistic journeys.

"Brb calling Kim Jojo, I mean Kim So Hyun 📱," a fan remarked.

"Can kim jieun choose this as her next project," a user mentioned.

Jisoo for the female lead pleaseee," a person shared.

Fans continue to show excitement over reports that the actor has been cast in a new drama.

"Song Kang casting news omg 😭 I'm so seated!," a viewer noted.

"New drama for Kangie? Say less ❤️," another fan added.

Song Kang features in latest army snapshots with BTS’ V before K-pop idol’s exit

Song Kang, who is currently serving his military duty, has appeared in new images posted by BTS' Taehyung on his Instagram @thv. This was a day before V’s release from active service on June 11. The photos show both individuals in full uniform, stationed with the Army’s 2nd Corps.

In one shot, they pose inside a gym, while another features a playful strip of four snapshots taken in a booth, posted separately on V's Instagram Story.

V has now finished his service, while Song Kang will continue to serve as a drill instructor until he is discharged later this year. Song began his service as an active-duty soldier on April 2, 2023.

He started his training at the 7th Infantry Division’s boot camp. After his initial drills, he was transferred to the 2nd Corps Green Camp, where he now works as a training instructor. He currently holds the rank of corporal and is expected to finish his service on October 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, casting and production work for Four Hands is reportedly underway. Filming is expected to start after Song Kang’s return from military service, once all official agreements are in place. The project will be his first screen appearance since enlisting. Before joining the military, Song starred in several popular titles, including Sweet Home, Love Alarm, and Nevertheless.

