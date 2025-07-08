Quarterback season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Netflix's Quarterback season 2 is set to bring new stories, exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and three of the league's most compelling quarterbacks. It is a docuseries produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2 PM Productions.

Following an acclaimed first season featuring Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, among others, the second installment delves deeper into understanding the struggles and successes of quarterbacks during the 2024 NFL season. Quarterback season 2 will debut globally on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Where to watch Quarterback season 2?

Quarterback season 2 can be watched on Netflix, which is the sole streaming platform where the show will be available. In the United States, viewers may subscribe to Netflix's standard service, which is ad-free at a rate of $17.99 per month, and its ad-free premium service at $24.99 per month.

Interested viewers can also subscribe to a standard plan featuring ads, which costs $7.99 per month.

How many episodes will there be in Quarterback?

The new Quarterback season 2 will premiere worldwide on July 8, 2025, and will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be available to stream immediately upon release.

Each episode will be approximately 45-50 minutes long, offering an in-depth look at their personal and professional lives.

All cast members in Quarterback season 2

Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff (Image via Netflix)

The official cast list of Quarterback, mapped on the 2024-25 NFL season, is as follows:

Featured Quarterbacks

1) Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons

Kirk returns after making an earlier one-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings in the series' first installment. This season captures his first year at Atlanta, covering both on-field highlights (such as a 509-yard passing performance) and the challenge of being benched mid-season in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

2) Joe Burrow- Cincinnati Bengals

Highlighted for a statistically impressive season, Joe is leading the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. The series also encompasses his interests outside of the field.

3) Jared Goff- Detroit Lions

Hyped as the redemption story of the year, Jared led Detroit to a 15-2 regular season record, and he became the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The show explores his journey from being traded by the Rams to proving himself anew in Detroit.

Both Netflix and executive producers have affirmed that the show will remain focused on these three and will not add any other quarterbacks.

What to expect from Quarterback season 2?

As mentioned earlier, the latest season of Quarterback features Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins, and it records their most significant moments on the field. The series also follows them off the field, regarding their personal lives, injuries, and off-field struggles.

Fans can expect to see behind-the-scenes stories that reveal the pressure, the highs, and the lows of playing in the NFL. The docuseries includes mic'd up audio during the game and practice, locker room and weekly routine footage, and personal footage about their lives outside the field.

Netflix dropped the trailer on its official YouTube channel on June 23, 2025. The two and a half minute-long trailer depicts a tense and emotional anticipation for the experiences of Burrow, Goff, and Cousins during the 2024-25 NFL season.

NFL legend and the executive producer of Quarterback, Peyton Manning, had discussed the possibility of the second installment at the time of the first season's release in July 2023. He told Netflix:

“"Look, we are all set to move forward with season two of this series Quarterback, and we have a lot of quarterbacks that want to do it because now they realize, ‘Hey, if I do this, I'm going to win the Super Bowl and be the MVP of the league.’ ”

Watch all eight episodes of Quarterback season 2 on July 8, 2025 on Netflix.

