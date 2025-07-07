Quarterback season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

When Quarterback season 1 dropped on Netflix on July 12, 2023, it redefined how fans see the NFL’s most high-pressure position. Instead of focusing solely on game-day heroics, the series pulled back the curtain on the human side of being a starting quarterback.

Across eight episodes, the show followed three very different athletes—Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons—as they navigated the intense demands of leadership, performance, and personal life during the 2022 season.

Each quarterback shared a different story. Viewers saw their wins, losses, injuries, family time, and personal struggles. They even wore microphones during every game, capturing moments on and off the field.

Quarterback was more than just a sports show. It mixed football action with emotional, real-life moments. Fans watched Mahomes win Super Bowl LVII MVP, Cousins push back against critics, and Mariota face major changes in his career. The result was powerful and personal.

Produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions, the show set a new bar for behind-the-scenes sports storytelling.

All the highlights from Quarterback season 1

Quarterback (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Quarterback season 1 followed the unique journeys of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 NFL season. Although all three played the same position, their journeys were vastly different.

Mahomes, already a top player, lived up to the hype. The show captured his life as a team leader, father, and husband. His competitive edge stood out, especially during the playoffs, leading to his Super Bowl LVII MVP win. Mahomes provided rare access to his training and recovery, even though his meetings with Coach Andy Reid remained unfilmed.

Critics constantly criticized Cousins, yet he seemed disciplined and committed to both football and his family. He led the Vikings to the NFC North title, which featured an amazing 33-point comeback against the Colts. The show also talked about his faith, calm demeanor, and mental strength, which made people admire him more.

The story of Mariota was the most moving. He hoped that playing for the Falcons would help him get his career back on track, but injuries and other problems forced him to sit out and then leave the squad. His account displayed the harsh truths of the sport, along with personal introspection and close family moments.

Together, their stories offered a complete view of the NFL experience. With game footage, practice clips, family scenes, and raw mic’d-up moments, Quarterback season 1 delivered a powerful and personal look at life behind the helmet.

What is Quarterback season 1 all about?

Quarterback (Image via Netflix)

The premise of Quarterback season 1 was simple yet groundbreaking: document the entire season of three NFL quarterbacks, both on and off the field. What set the series apart was its unprecedented access. For the first time in NFL history, quarterbacks were allowed to wear microphones in every game of the season. The production team also filmed players during practice once a week and conducted regular interviews throughout the year.

Each quarterback had a dedicated director overseeing their story. The show’s executive producers included Peyton Manning, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow. Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions collaborated with NFL Films to bring the vision to life.

According to showrunner Joe Zucco, trust between the players and the crew was crucial. Once that was established, the cameras captured raw, unfiltered moments rarely seen in traditional sports coverage.

Released during the summer of 2023, the series followed the success of Netflix’s earlier sports documentaries like Drive to Survive (Formula 1), Break Point (tennis), and Full Swing (golf). But Quarterback season 1 was a first for the NFL. It also marked the first time the league had partnered with Netflix for a project of this kind.

The show resonated with football fans and casual viewers alike. Its mix of thrilling football moments and heartfelt personal stories appealed to a wide audience. While Mahomes’ narrative offered a tale of triumph, Cousins and Mariota reminded viewers of the vulnerability behind the helmet.

When will Quarterback season 2 be released?

Quarterback season 1 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

After the success of Quarterback season 1, fans eagerly awaited news of a follow-up. Netflix and the NFL have officially announced that Quarterback will be back for a second season on July 8, 2025. Season 2 promises to have even more drama, complexity, and exciting stories.

For this season, the series will follow Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions, and Kirk Cousins. Cousins returns to the series as a member of the Atlanta Falcons after recovering from a bad Achilles injury.

Burrow, who is known for being calm and precise when he tosses, is a big name in season 2. One of the main stories of the season will undoubtedly be how he goes from recovering after an injury to maybe being a Super Bowl candidate. Goff, who has turned his career around with the Lions, has another captivating narrative of growth, leadership, and strength.

The new season continues the winning formula of Quarterback season 1—close access, mic’d-up moments, and behind-the-scenes drama. Viewers can expect more emotional insights, family dynamics, and play-by-play breakdowns from the biggest games of the 2024 NFL season. With Manning, Mahomes, and the original producers still involved, the quality and authenticity remain top-tier.

While the show is primarily about sports, it also deals with themes like consistency even when it gets hard and making sacrifices for others. In his first season, Cousins proved that being a quarterback is more than just trying to throw scores.

To do that, you have to be in charge of a group, deal with public criticism, and stay centered the whole time.

The excitement keeps growing as Quarterback season 2 gets ready to start on July 8, 2025.

