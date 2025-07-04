"This is why he hasn’t won Super Bowl" - NFL fans react as Joe Burrow flexes fashion sense in Quarterback S2's teaser

The new season of Netflix's "Quarterback" series, which premieres on July 8, will feature NFL quarterback Joe Burrow. One of Burrow's well-known off-field interests is fashion, and it is one of the things highlighted about the star quarterback in the second season of the series.

Ad

The Cincinnati Bengals passer has acknowledged that his fashion sense might have been influenced by his mother's career in the fashion industry as he was growing up. A recently released teaser of the show showcased Burrow's developing interest in fashion.

However, NFL fans had differing opinions in the comment section of the teaser posted on X. Many criticized Burrow's fixation on fashion as a detriment to his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This is why he hasn’t won a SB. Priorities…," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"While Lamar is doing wind sprints up and down Hills, pretty Joe playing dress up....keep doing you Joe as it worked out great the last few years," another fan said.

"💀💀 bro cares more about clothes than winning," another fan said.

The latest teaser indicates that shots featuring Burrow choosing clothes with his personal stylist Kyle Smith will be shown to fans. Some fans expressed their admiration for the quarterback's fashion sense as well.

Ad

"He’s gonna dress so cool! Hope he wins a lot of playoff games!!!" one fan commented.

"My king is so drippy and cool," another fan said.

"I love Joe’s style. Thank god he said no to the fur coat," another fan said.

Burrows' choice of outfit at NFL events and even to NFL games has garnered media attention in recent years. The quarterback had drawn attention with his sense of style at several high-profile non-NFL events as well, like the Met Gala in May and his runway performance at Vogue World last summer.

Ad

Burrow will be hoping to turn heads on the football field as well this season. He should be eager to help the Bengals make a postseason comeback following a two-year hiatus.

Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins to feature alongside Joe Burrow in Quarterback

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the three quarterbacks — Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins — in the upcoming season of Netflix's "Quarterback" series.

Ad

It is expected that the show will focus on how Burrow and the Bengals tried to salvage their season from a 4–8 start, and how Goff and the Detroit Lions finished as NFC No. 1 in one of their best seasons ever. It is also expected to cover how Cousins ended up on the Atlanta Falcons' bench in the last few games of the season.

One of the teasers Netflix has released shows Burrow discussing the longevity of elite signal-callers, Goff addressing the challenge of meeting high expectations and Cousins commenting on the Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.